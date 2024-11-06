Why Reba McEntire's Hair Had Everyone Seeing Red On Election Day (Pun Intended)
Known for being a woman who loves a wig — good or bad — Reba McEntire has often hidden her gorgeous locks under some funky fakes. But what should have been a playful display of affection for her own beauty turned into criticism when the "Dear Rodeo" singer mixed up her priorities. There are often fun holidays associated with random days of the year, like "Talk Like a Pirate Day" or "Pi Day." Typically, these are lighthearted and don't usually interfere with major events. Or, if they do happen to fall on an important day, like Election Day, most celebrities and people with influence tend to focus on the more crucial event.
However, McEntire decided it was more important to celebrate her own personal hair holiday than participate in politics. The "Fancy" singer took to Instagram to celebrate National Redhead Day with a stunning display of her natural hair. What could have been a lighthearted moment turned into criticism from fans who felt the "Happy's Place" star should have been focusing on the state of the nation, not the state of her roots.
Reba McEntire faces backlash over showing off her hair
In a post on Instagram, Reba McEntire wrote, "Long or short, either way I love being a redhead! #NationalRedheadDay." It's no secret that McEntire is incredibly fond of her auburn locks — she has even recorded a song, "Redhead," dedicated to her hair. The self-referencing track, which Reba performs with fellow country singer Caylee Hammack, includes the line, "They raised a little hell when they raised a little redhead." And raise a little hell she did. Many commenters were quick to shower Reba with love, but some didn't appreciate where her priorities were.
Comments ranged from "Read the room, Reba" to "Today is Election Day! We got better things to discuss." Even though most were happy to share their fondness for the "Just Like Them Horses" singer, others still went on to say, "Ma'am ... not today." Although, to be fair, we can't blame anyone for needing a distraction during this past election cycle. And it's always nice to see Reba McEntire not trying to hide her natural hair.