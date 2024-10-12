The Tell-Tale Sign Reba's Happy's Place Hairstyle Is Another Tired Wig

Renowned queen of country Reba McEntire is back with another comedy series and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of her new on-screen look. McEntire's upcoming family sitcom, "Happy Place," airs on October 18 a la NBC and stars former "Reba" costar Melissa Peterman, along with McEntire's current beau, Rex Linn. The network released a trailer on October 11, fueling the buzz for McEntire's new TV series. However, if you've kept up with the online chatter, then you expect to see the actor in yet another poorly fitted wig.

Indeed, it seems the country icon's sky-high forehead has made another comeback and it's safe to say it's just as disappointing as the last time. Fans first picked up on McEntire's hairpiece struggles when she tried and failed to hide her natural hair underneath her bizarre 2024 Emmys wig. That style featured very long bangs that distracted from her signature red carpet updo — and it made her forehead appear comically large. It's a shame, as the star is one gorgeous lady! Of course, we can't tell for certain whether McEntire is wearing some sort of hair piece — but it's very suss (and confirming) that her hair does NOT move in the "Happy Place" trailer.