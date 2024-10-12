The Tell-Tale Sign Reba's Happy's Place Hairstyle Is Another Tired Wig
Renowned queen of country Reba McEntire is back with another comedy series and fans are eager to catch a glimpse of her new on-screen look. McEntire's upcoming family sitcom, "Happy Place," airs on October 18 a la NBC and stars former "Reba" costar Melissa Peterman, along with McEntire's current beau, Rex Linn. The network released a trailer on October 11, fueling the buzz for McEntire's new TV series. However, if you've kept up with the online chatter, then you expect to see the actor in yet another poorly fitted wig.
Indeed, it seems the country icon's sky-high forehead has made another comeback and it's safe to say it's just as disappointing as the last time. Fans first picked up on McEntire's hairpiece struggles when she tried and failed to hide her natural hair underneath her bizarre 2024 Emmys wig. That style featured very long bangs that distracted from her signature red carpet updo — and it made her forehead appear comically large. It's a shame, as the star is one gorgeous lady! Of course, we can't tell for certain whether McEntire is wearing some sort of hair piece — but it's very suss (and confirming) that her hair does NOT move in the "Happy Place" trailer.
Reba McEntire's bangs are dead giveaway
Reba McEntire and Melissa Peterman are a legendary comedy duo, so watching the two on screen in the brief trailer is a nostalgic throwback to the hit TV series "Reba." However, even their heartwarming reunion can't stop McEntire's ill-fitted fringe from spoiling the singer's look. The singer has relied on wigs in the past after a haircut gone wrong, but why the seemingly sudden preference for clip-ons bangs? It's possible the singer struggles with hair thinning, which there is no shame in at all — so many people struggle with it! Another possibility? McEntire's rarely-seen natural hair is also much curlier than the hairstyle worn on screen, so perhaps she finds it gentler on her strands to wear a wig or extensions rather than manipulate her natural hair.
Regardless, the fringe hair piece she's taken to wearing looks far from natural, and we're disappointed to see the alleged 2024 Emmys wig make its return on "Happy Place." The choppy tresses and voluminous front bangs seen in the video snippet showcase a classic McEntire hairdo, but the fact that her bangs begin at the center of her head takes away from the effortlessly tousled hairstyle. It simply isn't a good look (at least in our humble opinion), and we only hope that the "Happy Place" star's stylist improves her wig game in the very near future.