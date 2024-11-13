Kate Middleton's Personality Behind The Scenes Is Reportedly Nothing Like We Thought

Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of many royal family members who aren't exactly what they seem — at least according to insider reports. To her fans, Kate Middleton, who reportedly has to follow ridiculous rules as part of the royal family, has always been lauded for her unwavering elegance in the face of obstacles, such as her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, or scandals like Prince William's widely speculated affair with Rose Hanbury and their endless feud with his brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. By the way, a source has claimed that Middleton is hoping the brothers can close the chapter on their long-running issues and start anew.

With that said, there have been rumblings that the image Middleton presents to the world isn't exactly the same person that exists when she's free to be her most uninhibited self. It turns out, she's quite fun. In August 2024, royal expert Robert Jobson spilled the beans about Middleton's secret fun side. "The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson began while appearing on the "Royal Exclusive" show (via The Sun). However, "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun." As for why that side of Middleton isn't as easily observable? Well, Jobson says the Princess of Wales prefers not to let her guard down in public.

However, Jobson isn't the only person who's noted Middleton's fun nature.