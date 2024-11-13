Kate Middleton's Personality Behind The Scenes Is Reportedly Nothing Like We Thought
Catherine, Princess of Wales, is one of many royal family members who aren't exactly what they seem — at least according to insider reports. To her fans, Kate Middleton, who reportedly has to follow ridiculous rules as part of the royal family, has always been lauded for her unwavering elegance in the face of obstacles, such as her abdominal surgery and cancer diagnosis, or scandals like Prince William's widely speculated affair with Rose Hanbury and their endless feud with his brother, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle. By the way, a source has claimed that Middleton is hoping the brothers can close the chapter on their long-running issues and start anew.
With that said, there have been rumblings that the image Middleton presents to the world isn't exactly the same person that exists when she's free to be her most uninhibited self. It turns out, she's quite fun. In August 2024, royal expert Robert Jobson spilled the beans about Middleton's secret fun side. "The reality is I have spoken to her, I think she's very careful with what she says to the press," Jobson began while appearing on the "Royal Exclusive" show (via The Sun). However, "The image that's presented is a bit of an enigma, I think, but she's a lot more fun." As for why that side of Middleton isn't as easily observable? Well, Jobson says the Princess of Wales prefers not to let her guard down in public.
However, Jobson isn't the only person who's noted Middleton's fun nature.
Kate Middleton disguises her silliness, says Prince Harry
Prince Harry has also spoken about Kate Middleton's fun side before as well. While some of his recollections in "Spare," his highly-controversial memoir, failed to paint her or Prince William in a flattering light, he also included positive bits. While discussing enjoying making her laugh after meeting, he noted her own sense of humor. "My transparently silly side connected with her heavily disguised silly side," said the prince (via Us Weekly). "Whenever I worried that Kate was going to be the one to take Willy from me, I consoled myself with thoughts of all our future laughing fits together, and I told myself how great everything would be when I had a serious girlfriend who could laugh along with us."
Humor aside, Middleton apparently runs a tight ship at home with her kids. While she is reportedly cool enough to allow her children to roam freely and even knock things over (as kids do), she never lets anything get too out of control. "When you see her behind closed doors with the children, she's a very confident mom, and she's no pushover," shared one of her friends with People in 2020. "The children get told off if they act up," they continued, adding that she dresses for the occasion. "There are no blow-dries—it's always hair up in a ponytail. "She's either in her gym clothes, or a dress and sneakers, very little makeup, apologizing as she's late for the school run before dashing off."
A princess with layers — how refreshing!