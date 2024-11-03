Ridiculous Rules Kate Middleton Has To Follow As A Royal

As any royal fan will know, being part of the firm isn't always the easiest of gigs. Quite the contrary, there are a bunch of strict rules involved — and yes, Kate Middleton has to follow them, too. However, let's just say there have been a few occasions where the Princess of Wales has ever-so-subtly eschewed expectations.

We'll start with pantyhose, since as royal commentator Victoria Arbiter pointed out to Business Insider back in 2017, "That's really the only hard, steadfast rule in terms of what the queen requires." Sure enough, whenever Middleton is photographed in a shorter skirt, there are typically telltale signs of sheer tights, too. And, it seems she's pretty intent on ensuring her daughter follows in her (stocking-ed) footsteps. After all, in 2020, insiders told Tatler that Middleton and Meghan Markle had argued over the latter's flower girls — who included Kate's daughter, Princess Charlotte — wearing tights. "There was a row over whether the bridesmaids should wear tights or not. Kate, following protocol, felt that they should. Meghan didn't want them to." Two years later, Tom Bower reiterated the story in "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War Between the Windsors." Many poked fun at Middleton's penchant for following the rules, and "#DuchessofTights" began doing the rounds on social media.

Hashtag aside, it does bear mentioning that there have been some occasions when the future queen consort has gone tights-less, herself. Specifically, when she's opted for open-toed shoes, she's foregone them. She also went pantyhose-free for a 2012 judo competition. No word on whether Queen Elizabeth II gave her the green light for those instances ahead of time.