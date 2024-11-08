The Rise And Fall Of The Trump Family's Reign Of New York

The Trump family name, over time, has gone from being synonymous with glitzy buildings to being synonymous with American politics. In 2016, Donald Trump, the most famous member of the clan, won the United States' presidential election, marking the Trumps' entry into the U.S. political scene.

But long before their foray into Washington D.C., the Trump family had established themselves in New York City with a vast real-estate empire operating under the Trump Organization. The organization, headquartered in NYC, controls hundreds of successful businesses spanning hotels, golf courses, residential properties, and even television. Additionally, a good majority of members of the Trump family were born and raised in New York.

Yet, despite these longstanding ties, the Trumps' relationship with their hometown has soured over the years. "He is persona non grata in New York City," former governor Andrew Cuomo told The New York Times, of Donald's popularity over the years. From their early beginnings to the slow decline of their celebrity, here's a look into the rise and complicated fall of the Trump dynasty in the Big Apple.