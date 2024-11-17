The Shady Side Of Cole And Dylan Sprouse

Cole and Dylan Sprouse are well known for their laugh-out-loud antics on Disney Channel staples like "The Suite Life of Zack and Cody" and its sequel "The Suite Life on Deck." But beyond their child star days, the Sprouse twins have also shown their shady side.

After their time with Disney, the two attended New York University together before dipping their toes back into Hollywood. Cole eventually entered his CW era in the hit teen show, "Riverdale," while Dylan pursued a number of creative efforts, like producing and even the beverage industry. But while each have pursued their own paths, they have maintained their individual selves both online and in public. "I'm just a very strange man," Dylan once shared with Salon. "I like the things that I like and I like supporting weird people. That is something that I love."

From making waves online with controversial takes to revealing a bit too much about the personal lives of themselves and their loved ones, both brothers have showcased different auras that have inspired both intrigue and ick within their fan base.