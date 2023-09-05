What Happened To The Cast Of The Suite Life Of Zack & Cody?

Twin brothers Cole and Dylan Sprouse first came to fame when they shared the role of Julian McGrath in the 1999 comedy "Big Daddy." Soon after, Cole enjoyed further success when he went solo in 2000 as Ross Gellar's (David Schwimmer) son on "Friends."

In 2005, the brothers headlined "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody" on Disney Channel. The two played brothers Zack and Cody Martin, who lived in Boston's swanky Tipton Hotel, where their mother was employed as a singer. "A lot had happened in our lives that was difficult then and this show, in a way, saved us," Dylan wrote in a since-deleted Instagram post commemorating the 15th anniversary of the series premiere (via Us Weekly). "1,000 years of gratitude to all involved."

The series, jam-packed with a cast of unforgettable characters, proved to be a big hit throughout its three-season run; in fact, when the series ended in 2008, a spinoff followed immediately that same year: "The Suite Life on Deck," which shifted the shenanigans from a luxury hotel to a cruise ship. After that series ended in 2011, the Sprouse brothers and other members of the "Suite Life" cast went on other projects, some expanding their acting careers while others took off in some different directions that may be surprising for fans of the show. Let's dive into what exactly happened to the cast of "The Suite Life of Zack & Cody."