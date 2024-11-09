The Handsome New Man In J.Lo's Life Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing
Love don't cost a thing, unless you are Jennifer Lopez and you might be secretly dating your new bodyguard, in which case it could actually cost you up to $1,500 an hour. After Lopez was recently spotted holding the hand of a handsome new addition to her personal security detail only three months after her divorce from Ben Affleck, everyone has given a collective sigh in the hopes that this new blond man won't become her new relationship thing. People are jumping to conclusions, but given Lopez's rollercoaster wedding schedule, fans are all hoping Jennifer doesn't turn this man's protection into another proposal.
According to the Daily Mail, much of the reason for the increased speculation is because this new man was not part of Lopez's private security when she was with Affleck, her former husband. Whether or not he is a rebound for the diva, a source told the Daily Mail that the attractively stern-looking guard, "is a new addition to her security team, but he is not the only one. She has several security guards around her whenever she goes out, they are just hard to see." In photos, the man is seen helping Lopez out of a car while wearing a gray blazer with a lapel pin that has the initials "PG" on it.
J.Lo just can't say no to love
While it may be a little over the top to think that Jennifer Lopez is ready to tie the knot with any incredibly good-looking security guard who helps her out of a car, her dating and marriage history have proven her to fall fast and hard. As everyone knows, she recently divorced Ben Affleck, capping off a second fast-and-furious romance that ended in their nuptials lasting two years, which is one step further than their two-year-long engagement that ended without a wedding in 2004. But in between periods of Affleck, Lopez has managed to fit in quite a few suitors.
Prior to Affleck, Lopez was in a serious relationship with New York Yankees baseball legend Alex Rodriguez that grew into an engagement in 2019. However, similar to her first go with Affleck, they never made it down the aisle. In 2016, Lopez dated multi-platinum artist Drake, though the relationship didn't seem to last more than a year.
Then, according to People, Lopez had a "fun fling" for two and half years with her former backup dancer Casper Smart. Then there was her ten-year marriage to fellow singer Marc Antony, her first go around with Affleck, her two-year relationship with Diddy, and her first marriage to actor Ojani Noa in 1997. All of that is to say that Lopez is clearly a lover at heart, and while her history may be littered with conquest, everyone wants the best for her — and everyone seems to be saying that maybe her bodyguard isn't the right choice right now.