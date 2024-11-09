The Handsome New Man In J.Lo's Life Has Everyone Saying The Same Shady Thing

While it may be a little over the top to think that Jennifer Lopez is ready to tie the knot with any incredibly good-looking security guard who helps her out of a car, her dating and marriage history have proven her to fall fast and hard. As everyone knows, she recently divorced Ben Affleck, capping off a second fast-and-furious romance that ended in their nuptials lasting two years, which is one step further than their two-year-long engagement that ended without a wedding in 2004. But in between periods of Affleck, Lopez has managed to fit in quite a few suitors.

Prior to Affleck, Lopez was in a serious relationship with New York Yankees baseball legend Alex Rodriguez that grew into an engagement in 2019. However, similar to her first go with Affleck, they never made it down the aisle. In 2016, Lopez dated multi-platinum artist Drake, though the relationship didn't seem to last more than a year.

Then, according to People, Lopez had a "fun fling" for two and half years with her former backup dancer Casper Smart. Then there was her ten-year marriage to fellow singer Marc Antony, her first go around with Affleck, her two-year relationship with Diddy, and her first marriage to actor Ojani Noa in 1997. All of that is to say that Lopez is clearly a lover at heart, and while her history may be littered with conquest, everyone wants the best for her — and everyone seems to be saying that maybe her bodyguard isn't the right choice right now.