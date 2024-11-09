Travis Kelce's Ill-Timed Post After Election Has Fans In An Uproar

The only undefeated team in the NFL kept that streak alive this week, but some fans just aren't in a celebratory mood. The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in overtime on Monday, making their record an unblemished 8–0. On Wednesday afternoon, tight end Travis Kelce celebrated the win on Instagram, posting a carousel of photos of the Chiefs in action at Arrowhead Stadium — and a host of commenters just weren't having it.

Donald Trump defeating Kamala Harris on Tuesday appears to have made many fans less-than-receptive to Trav's latest victory lap — even fans of the best team in the NFL. When Kelce made the post, much of the country was reeling after Trump not only won handily, but improved upon his 2020 performance, in red and blue states alike.

So even a politically neutral post like Kelce's — which was simply captioned "Arrowhead at night" — became a mini-forum for an election night post-mortem, with a surprising number of followers calling Taylor Swift's boyfriend out.