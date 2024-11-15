Tragic Details About Olivia Rodrigo's Life

Olivia Rodrigo experienced the kind of overnight stardom few artists can relate to. But her journey wasn't easy. For starters, she became a pop star despite suffering from a congenital hearing condition. Then there is the fact she was thrown into the lion's den before turning 18, when her debut single became an instant hit in January 2021. Coping was no easy feat, and she got through it thanks to years of therapy. The success of Rodrigo's song "Drivers License" and its album "Sour" also had consequences for those around her.

The heartbreak in her songs was quickly attributed to Rodrigo's reported relationship with Joshua Bassett (paired with the controversy involving Sabrina Carpenter and a potential love triangle). Bassett was so distraught by the negative reaction and online stalking from Rodrigo's fans that he ended up in the hospital from the stress. But the issues arising from the success of "Sour" carried on beyond. The pressure on Rodrigo to replicate its success with her second album was hard to handle.

Sitting in the shadow cast by her debut album, Rodrigo often found herself doubting her music — though she had nothing to worry about, as her follow-up "Guts" went on to be received with massive critical acclaim. Rodrigo is a big deal, but not everyone has gotten the memo. A border officer not only failed to recognize her but also confused her for a repeat offender on the run. Rodrigo may barely be in her 20s, but she has already overcome quite a few hurdles.