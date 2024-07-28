The Biggest Controversies Surrounding Sabrina Carpenter

No, we're not talking "Nonsense!" It girl, Sabrina Carpenter has stirred up some major controversies in her career, shocking enough to make even her die-hard fans' jaws drop.

Unless you have been living under a rock, you have probably heard of Carpenter's name. If not, you have surely heard one of her many hit tracks on the radio. It seems that she has exploded out of nowhere with the single "Espresso" and followed it up with her first No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, "Please Please Please." However, Carpenter has been in the industry for a while now. She started as a child actor, appearing in different series since 2011. Eventually, she landed a reoccurring role on the Disney Channel network series "Girl Meets World." She continued to act over the years and even found herself venturing into music.

In 2022, her acting career took a back seat with the release of her album "Emails I can't send." Carpenter's passions seemed to lie more with music as she told Who What Wear in 2024, "I literally get to sing into a microphone. That's my job. It's everything that I've always wanted." As time passed, the musician quickly solidified herself as a true pop star, now worth millions. But what's a pop star without a little controversy? Carpenter has certainly had her fair share.