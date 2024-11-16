Signs Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Won't Make It Down The Wedding Aisle
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the internet since rumors of their romance first started circulating. For Swift, this is really the first time that she's been so public with a relationship — stepping out for Kansas City Chiefs games and packing on the PDA with her man. The loved-up pair attracts attention wherever they go, and curiosity about their relationship has hit a fever pitch. Now, just about everyone is wondering if the two will get engaged and when.
"They're already making plans for the future," a source told Life & Style magazine in October 2023. "He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He's exactly the guy she's been waiting for," the source added. All of that said, there's a lot that is working against Kelce and Swift. For instance, the aforementioned curiosity about an engagement could take on another form: Pressure. Beyond that, all eyes have been scrutinizing every move these two make, and that can easily take a toll. Sure, it's possible that Kelce will get down on one knee and take Swift off the market once and for all, but will these two actually make it down the aisle? We're not so sure.
The media attention on Travis & Taylor is just too much
Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift's relationship makes headlines almost daily. While that may be par for the course for many celebrity couples, it seems to be on another level for these two. In an interview with Extra in April 2024, host Billy Bush asked Kelce if he was "comfortable" with the attention. "Oh yeah," he replied. "I think it was all the home videos my mom used to have with the old camcorder, the handheld joint, at the house. I just always felt comfortable with the camera on me and the lights on me ... I love a good challenge," he added. That's a great take on things for the time being, but the constant media attention and the ever-present paparazzi could become a problem.
A great example would be Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first go-around in the early 2000s. The pair got engaged but ultimately broke things off, citing the "intense media attention" as the reason more than once, per People magazine. It's a different day and age two decades later, but the overall premise is the same: not being allotted privacy and being forced to live your life in the spotlight can weigh heavily on celebrities, no matter how prepared they think they are.
Taylor Swift has leaned on relationships for her career
Taylor Swift has been in quite a few relationships throughout her adult life. Her past loves include Joe Jonas, Taylor Lautner, Jake Gyllenhaal, Tom Hiddleston, Calvin Harris, and Joe Alwyn, to name a few. Some of these romances were more serious than others, and fans were all but convinced that Swift would have gotten married if things didn't sour before an engagement occurred. However, the one thing that most of Swift's past relationships have in common is that they've inspired her music. One of the reasons that people love the "Back to December" singer so much is that she draws on her real-life experiences in her songwriting. This makes her both relatable and brave, and it's just one of the reasons people adore her.
Yes, Swift has written some love songs (we're sure you're familiar with "The Alchemy" and "So High School"), and they, too, are wildly popular. But the heart and soul she pours into her breakup ballads just hits different. If Swift and Kelce make it down the aisle, it will undoubtedly have an effect on her music. It's not something that Swift may care too deeply about in the long run, but there will certainly be something missing if she goes this route. And maybe, just maybe, it's enough to make her not want to get married.
Travis Kelce is more public than Taylor Swift
As we mentioned earlier, Travis Kelce seems more than okay being in the public eye. However, the tight end had to reel it in when he and Taylor Swift first started dating. "I think he was very cautious about even telling me or anybody [about the relationship]," his brother, Jason Kelce, said on "The Pivot" podcast in September. "I think that they wanted to make sure everything was done in a way that was respectful to peoples' privacy. And I think they're still trying to do that," he added.
Travis may still be mindful that he's dating the biggest superstar on the planet, but at the end of the day, he's still a guy. On his "New Heights" podcast in October 2024, Travis shared TMI when talking about things in the bedroom. A fan called in and asked for advice regarding their partner's lack of intimacy, and Travis didn't hold back. "No idea what that's [like]," he responded. He gave the caller some suggestions but admitted he had no idea what to do in that situation. "Maybe just try to get some candles, get some rose petals, try and be a little romantic," Travis said. No word on how Swift feels about her guy, insinuating that their sex life is top-tier, but comments like these are why we're not so sure wedding bells are in their future.
There's a lot of pressure for Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce to get engaged
Perhaps unsurprisingly, there's a ton of pressure on Travis Kelce to propose to Taylor Swift. Could he be the one to take her off the market? Is this her "end game," after all? Sources say Kelce and Swift have been bombarded with engagement chatter. "The constant questioning from friends and family is starting to really get them down. Not a day goes by they don't get hit with gentle hints and questions," a source told Life & Style magazine. "The social media and fan chatter about an engagement is bad enough, but he also gets questions from friends, and the more he's pressured, the more he withdraws," the source added.
As it turns out, Kelce's rep has already had to debunk an engagement story that was put out by Page Six. "There are no plans for an engagement anytime soon. There is no engagement at this time," his rep told The Messenger. Could this be the straw that breaks the camel's back? It's possible.
Travis Kelce's mom doesn't seem too smitten with Taylor Swift
Another reason that Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift may not make it down the aisle is that Kelce's mom doesn't seem too over-the-top excited about her son's new relationship. In September 2024, Donna Kelce was asked to name her "favorite thing" about Swift, and her response was fairly unexpected. "You know, it's still new. I don't really have any profound thoughts or anything like that. We just have the best time cheering Travis on," she told E! News. Hmm, that doesn't seem like a gushing mom who is really embracing her son's girlfriend. The comment seemed a little strange, given that Kelce and Swift had been dating for more than a year when the question was asked. Surely, there's something that Donna loves about Swift other than cheering on Travis at games, right?
Given that Travis and his mom are so close, it's safe to assume that he values her opinion. So, if Mama Kelce isn't a huge Swiftie, that could mean trouble for the future.