Signs Taylor Swift And Travis Kelce Won't Make It Down The Wedding Aisle

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have been the talk of the internet since rumors of their romance first started circulating. For Swift, this is really the first time that she's been so public with a relationship — stepping out for Kansas City Chiefs games and packing on the PDA with her man. The loved-up pair attracts attention wherever they go, and curiosity about their relationship has hit a fever pitch. Now, just about everyone is wondering if the two will get engaged and when.

"They're already making plans for the future," a source told Life & Style magazine in October 2023. "He and Taylor have even talked about kids. Travis wants them in the next year or so, and Taylor, of course, is all in. He's exactly the guy she's been waiting for," the source added. All of that said, there's a lot that is working against Kelce and Swift. For instance, the aforementioned curiosity about an engagement could take on another form: Pressure. Beyond that, all eyes have been scrutinizing every move these two make, and that can easily take a toll. Sure, it's possible that Kelce will get down on one knee and take Swift off the market once and for all, but will these two actually make it down the aisle? We're not so sure.