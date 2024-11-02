Jason Kelce's Explosive Defense Of His Brother Dating Taylor Swift

It's no secret that Taylor Swift's father and Travis Kelce have a sweet relationship, but it seems that the Kelce family also holds Taylor Swift in a special spot too. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, appears to have a close relationship with Swift, with the two often posing in social media posts together on game days and beyond. Plus, there was even the time Taylor Swift won over Donna Kelce, the matriarch of the family, before she and Travis even started dating. Considering Donna was not a fan of Taylor Swift's music, turning her into a Swiftie proves Taylor is chock full of the effervescent charm that helped launch and maintain her superstar status.

Plus, Travis' teammates and friends seem to think that Taylor Swift is the "real deal." It's a solid sign that the duo can keep their careers separate while still supporting each other, and that type of relationship energy is infectious. Even if the Kelce family had some reservations at the start of Travis and Taylor's relationship, it seems that everyone has grown to love and support the couple. It's a testament to how far they've come, leaping over rumors and growing stronger together. It clearly seems that the Kelce family is ready and able to defend the couple, they're even willing to throw some phones over it.