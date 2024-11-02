Jason Kelce's Explosive Defense Of His Brother Dating Taylor Swift
Things got heated between retired football player Jason Kelce and fans at a college football game on November 2, 2024. While walking into the Ohio State versus Penn State game in Happy Valley, Pennsylvania, crowds swarmed the beloved "New Heights" podcast co-host. For the most part, things started off genial — with fist bumps and fanfare — but when someone in the crowd called Jason's brother, Travis Kelce, a homophobic slur, this caused Jason to snap.
In footage posted on X, Jason Kelce can be seen walking into a crowd as someone shouts out, "how does it feel to know your brother is a [expletive] for dating Taylor Swift?" At this point, Jason turns around, seems to find the catcaller, and smacks their phone away. There's no footage confirming if this was the correct person, but considering the hand-eye coordination it took Jason to win a Super Bowl, it's safe to assume his aim was true. It's a bold display of affection, but it's not the first time Jason has defended Travis' relationship to the "Bad Blood" singer.
This isn't the first time Jason has defended Travis and Taylor's relationship
After the Kansas City Chiefs had a rough start to the season, Jason Kelce was quick to defend his brother Travis' apparent sluggish start to get in gear. In a pre-game interview on October 7, 2024, Jason was asked if he thought Taylor Swift was becoming too much of a distraction for his little brother, taking his mind off the game. Saying to "NFL on ESPN," "He has enjoyed his off-seasons very much even before Taylor Swift and everything else that was going on in our lives ... He is always going to find a way to make football the number one priority."
To be fair, Travis Kelce is noticeably struggling this current season, possibly losing his star player status on the Chiefs. However, that doesn't mean all is lost for Travis and Taylor, even if Taylor might be feeling the pressure surrounding Travis' job ... and now his side gigs. Travis is currently diversifying his portfolio by breaking into television, appearing in several episodes of Ryan Murphy's hit show "Grotesquerie" with some surprisingly good acting chops. Luckily, it seems the duo has plenty of support from both family and friends.
How the Kelce family feels about Travis and Taylor Swift
It's no secret that Taylor Swift's father and Travis Kelce have a sweet relationship, but it seems that the Kelce family also holds Taylor Swift in a special spot too. Jason's wife, Kylie Kelce, appears to have a close relationship with Swift, with the two often posing in social media posts together on game days and beyond. Plus, there was even the time Taylor Swift won over Donna Kelce, the matriarch of the family, before she and Travis even started dating. Considering Donna was not a fan of Taylor Swift's music, turning her into a Swiftie proves Taylor is chock full of the effervescent charm that helped launch and maintain her superstar status.
Plus, Travis' teammates and friends seem to think that Taylor Swift is the "real deal." It's a solid sign that the duo can keep their careers separate while still supporting each other, and that type of relationship energy is infectious. Even if the Kelce family had some reservations at the start of Travis and Taylor's relationship, it seems that everyone has grown to love and support the couple. It's a testament to how far they've come, leaping over rumors and growing stronger together. It clearly seems that the Kelce family is ready and able to defend the couple, they're even willing to throw some phones over it.