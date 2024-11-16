Signs Blake Lively's Reputation With Swifties Is Beginning To Sour

Taylor Swift fans know she's all about curating her image — and that includes keeping an elite squad of A-listers in her inner circle. One of her besties is actor Blake Lively, who found herself smack dab in the center of controversy for the blasé way she handled the promotion of "It Ends With Us," a novel-turned-movie with a domestic violence theme. Instead of talking about the seriousness of DV, Lively told fans, "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it."

It was clear that Lively's reputation in Hollywood had soured, and Swifties were quick to give her friendship with Swift a side-eye with one asking on Reddit, "I don't know the whole story but PR teams are working overtime. Right now they have 'bully' claim. Taylor seems to be anti-domestic violence, anti-bully (aka Kim K.) person. PR savvy as well. Do you think she'd want to show up with Blake until this all passes?" A fan replied, "I think she probably sees this as not a big deal and part of being famous. Blake stuck by her through some s**t so I doubt she's going to avoid her. I do think Blake is a giant b***h tho, don't get me wrong." Despite Lively's tarnished reputation, Swift is indeed sticking by her friend and, according to reports, the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star is taking advantage of her BFF's clout to pull her out of the PR nightmare.