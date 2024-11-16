Signs Blake Lively's Reputation With Swifties Is Beginning To Sour
Taylor Swift fans know she's all about curating her image — and that includes keeping an elite squad of A-listers in her inner circle. One of her besties is actor Blake Lively, who found herself smack dab in the center of controversy for the blasé way she handled the promotion of "It Ends With Us," a novel-turned-movie with a domestic violence theme. Instead of talking about the seriousness of DV, Lively told fans, "Grab your friends, wear your florals, and head out to see it."
It was clear that Lively's reputation in Hollywood had soured, and Swifties were quick to give her friendship with Swift a side-eye with one asking on Reddit, "I don't know the whole story but PR teams are working overtime. Right now they have 'bully' claim. Taylor seems to be anti-domestic violence, anti-bully (aka Kim K.) person. PR savvy as well. Do you think she'd want to show up with Blake until this all passes?" A fan replied, "I think she probably sees this as not a big deal and part of being famous. Blake stuck by her through some s**t so I doubt she's going to avoid her. I do think Blake is a giant b***h tho, don't get me wrong." Despite Lively's tarnished reputation, Swift is indeed sticking by her friend and, according to reports, the "Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants" star is taking advantage of her BFF's clout to pull her out of the PR nightmare.
Blake Lively is reportedly name-dropping Taylor Swift like crazy
Blake Lively has been doing some serious damage control after the "It Ends With Us" disaster. Coupled with an old 2016 interview where she was called out by the internet for being rude to reporter Kjersti Flaa, the Betty Buzz founder's stock has dropped considerably. As reported by the Daily Mail, Lively is using her friendship with Taylor Swift to regain her popularity, particularly by mentioning the pop star whenever she can. "Blake is trying to get Taylor to help pull her out of this mess by using their friendship for interviews and other promotional work directly related to the film amid the current backlash that she is getting," a source shared. The insider also claimed that Lively boasted of her friendship with Swift on the set of "It Ends With Us" and stated, "She would call her on speaker and make sure that everyone knew she was talking to Taylor."
Unfortunately, Swift is getting some of the backlash, as well. A fan posted on X, formerly Twitter, "Blake Lively being a mean girl and everyone being shocked is so funny to me. She's best friends with Taylor Swift." Another replied, "Given that she's close friends with Taylor, who is also close with Selena (another out-of-touch Celebrity), it just highlights how Taylor reflects the company she keeps." It just goes to show how fickle fans can be!