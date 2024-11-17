We Wanted To See HGTV's Joanna Gaines With Short Hair, So We Made It Happen (OMG)
Joanna Gaines has the most recognizable head of hair on HGTV and the Magnolia Network. While viewers obviously flock to her shows and social media accounts to see her imprint her signature style over the spaces she designs and also hear about her latest and greatest business ventures, her gorgeous mane is also a part of what keeps people interested. Of course, we're talking about her long, thick, jet black hair, which she wears in a variety of chic styles — including her favorite way: long, beachy waves with a side part. However, if you peek over at her social media, you'll know that voluminous ponytails and chic buns are also a part of her repertoire.
Every now and then, Gaines embraces her edgier side by wearing her hair in long, fluffy, undefined waves. Such was the case in September 2023 when the Magnolia Network founder posted an Instagram photo of herself rocking larger-than-life hair with a middle part. Of course, it takes a special occasion for the design expert to veer away from her usual, shiny, sleek tresses. In this case, it was a fun night out at a concert. "Still channeling my inner alternative, angsty teen from the @pearljam concert last night," she captioned the photo. "Gonna just embrace this look for a while," she continued.
While it's clear that Gaines can make any style work for her, Static Media's photo editor has helped us imagine what she'd look like with short hair!
Bobs were made for Joanna Gaines
We knew that Joanna Gaines looked great without makeup. We also knew that Gaines would look great with blond hair if she ever wanted to switch things up. Thanks to Static Media's photo editor, who digitally chopped off Joanna's enviable inches, we now know that she would also look amazing with a short, blunt bob. While her gorgeous, cascading tresses definitely work for her, the digital bob really emphasizes her gorgeous bone structure. Contrasting her longer locks, which sometimes can feel a tad bit heavy, the bob draws the eye up towards her cheeks, making her beauty the central focus of her look. And yes, we know that it probably took her years to grow her hair out, but we'd still love to see her experiment with a much shorter, sleeker haircut!
After all, longer hair is probably harder for her to maintain. For example, the HGTV star posted a hilarious selfie after getting caught out in the wind, which strewed her and her daughter's hair all over their heads. "Mom and daughter windy day selfie," she captioned the January 2023 Instagram post. A bob would have definitely been a little easier to manage in the same conditions. Another perk? Less gray hair to tweeze — a plight Joanna posted about on Facebook in 2016. "Let's talk about three things here: 1. I look like an alien in this pic 2. Chip loves to tweeze my gray hairs (I know I know not good but sometimes you just gotta do it)," she wrote alongside a photo of Chip Gaines ridding her of her gray hair.