We Wanted To See HGTV's Joanna Gaines With Short Hair, So We Made It Happen (OMG)

Joanna Gaines has the most recognizable head of hair on HGTV and the Magnolia Network. While viewers obviously flock to her shows and social media accounts to see her imprint her signature style over the spaces she designs and also hear about her latest and greatest business ventures, her gorgeous mane is also a part of what keeps people interested. Of course, we're talking about her long, thick, jet black hair, which she wears in a variety of chic styles — including her favorite way: long, beachy waves with a side part. However, if you peek over at her social media, you'll know that voluminous ponytails and chic buns are also a part of her repertoire.

Every now and then, Gaines embraces her edgier side by wearing her hair in long, fluffy, undefined waves. Such was the case in September 2023 when the Magnolia Network founder posted an Instagram photo of herself rocking larger-than-life hair with a middle part. Of course, it takes a special occasion for the design expert to veer away from her usual, shiny, sleek tresses. In this case, it was a fun night out at a concert. "Still channeling my inner alternative, angsty teen from the @pearljam concert last night," she captioned the photo. "Gonna just embrace this look for a while," she continued.

While it's clear that Gaines can make any style work for her, Static Media's photo editor has helped us imagine what she'd look like with short hair!