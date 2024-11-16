Benjamin Keough: Tragic Details About The Life And Death Of Lisa Marie Presley's Son

The following article contains mentions of addiction, mental health issues, and suicide.

When Lisa Marie Presley's son, Benjamin Keough – whom she shared with ex-husband Danny Keough – died tragically at age 27 in July 2020, it shook the entire family to their core. Presley — who had already dealt with plenty of tragedy in her life, including the death of her famous father at age 9 — was distraught. In fact, Presley was never the same again after her son's tragic death. Taking a step back from the spotlight, she told fans on Instagram in May 2022 that she was having trouble coping with the loss. "Navigating through this hideous grief that absolutely destroyed and shattered my heart and my soul into almost nothing has swallowed me whole," she confessed.

Riley Keough similarly struggled with her brother's death. "The first four or five months, I couldn't get out of bed," she told The New York Times in 2021. "I was totally debilitated." The impact was so lasting, in fact, that Riley told media that the cause of her mother's death in January 2023 was a broken heart.

Benjamin was a bright light in his family's life, but sadly, he himself often struggled. Here are the tragic details about the life and death of Lisa Marie Presley's only son.