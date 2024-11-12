Ben Affleck's Sneaky Behavior In The Midst Of Jennifer Lopez Divorce Reportedly Has His Ex Seeing Red

It's not just the belongings that are divided in a divorce; it's the friends, too. And that is what's happening amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce. The friends in question are apparently none other than fellow celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham, with a source for InStyle saying Affleck is suddenly "all over them." Lopez and the Beckhams go way back, with the source saying, "J. Lo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close." Though they drifted apart after her divorce from Anthony, Lopez still considers Victoria a friend, which is why she's so upset that Affleck seems to have suddenly become best bros with Victoria's husband, David.

Affleck and David have reportedly been working together, most recently filming a beer commercial with longtime friend Matt Damon. All of the palling around has J.Lo convinced something is up, with a source telling InStyle, "She's convinced he's only doing it to spite her, because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though J. Lo swears she suggested it multiple times." The source added, "Now all of a sudden, he's throwing himself around a lot of her old friends and just basically scavenging. She flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her."