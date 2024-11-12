Ben Affleck's Sneaky Behavior In The Midst Of Jennifer Lopez Divorce Reportedly Has His Ex Seeing Red
It's not just the belongings that are divided in a divorce; it's the friends, too. And that is what's happening amid Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's divorce. The friends in question are apparently none other than fellow celebrity couple Victoria and David Beckham, with a source for InStyle saying Affleck is suddenly "all over them." Lopez and the Beckhams go way back, with the source saying, "J. Lo has always really liked and admired Victoria, back when she was married to Marc Anthony they got very close." Though they drifted apart after her divorce from Anthony, Lopez still considers Victoria a friend, which is why she's so upset that Affleck seems to have suddenly become best bros with Victoria's husband, David.
Affleck and David have reportedly been working together, most recently filming a beer commercial with longtime friend Matt Damon. All of the palling around has J.Lo convinced something is up, with a source telling InStyle, "She's convinced he's only doing it to spite her, because back when they were together, he never showed any interest in hanging out with them even though J. Lo swears she suggested it multiple times." The source added, "Now all of a sudden, he's throwing himself around a lot of her old friends and just basically scavenging. She flat out accused Ben of trying to steal her friends to get a rise out of her."
J.Lo thinks Ben Affleck might be having a midlife crisis
While Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's first fling may have begun when they were young, now they are going through the wringer again, and this time, at middle age, which is why Lopez reportedly thinks Affleck might be going through a midlife crisis. Her first piece of evidence? The shaven-head and leather jacket rock star look he debuted in August seemingly as an attempt to rebrand in the wake of their divorce announcement. A body language expert told The Mirror US, "Affleck's own stamen of liberated masculinity as rumors of his break from Jen reach boiling point seems to be more about releasing his inner teenager by rocking this visual homage to De Niro in Taxi Driver." (Though, in all fairness, Lopez has also missed the mark with some of her post-divorce revenge outfits.)
A source told Closer, "In her view [Affleck] looks so lost and kind of pathetic right now. It's obvious to her that this is a cry for help, but her hands are tied because he's totally ghosted her. Ben's not bothered if J.Lo or others want to judge him." Closer's source also said Affleck's supposed midlife crisis mentality contributed to their divorce, saying Lopez believes "Ben is not in the right headspace and hasn't been for some time — why else would he toss aside a wonderful marriage and pull all these cruel moves like ignoring their anniversary, her birthday, the commitments and responsibilities they shared together, including their beautiful blended family." And while that may be true, Lopez may also be living out a bit of midlife fantasy, with rumors recently swirling about her and her handsome new bodyguard.