The Drama Between Mariah Carey And Wendy Williams Fully Explained

Mariah Carey and Wendy Williams had no problem trading jabs in public, but their relationship was much too nuanced to label them as enemies. And while it'd be the stretch of the century to even remotely compare them to friends, they did share positive exchanges over the years. For example, Williams often praised Carey on the very same platforms she used to trash her. "The thing about Mariah Carey that I really love the most is that she is genuinely the leader at what she does," she shared on her talk show. "Nobody sings like Mariah Carey ... and the other thing is ... " aside from her perfume line, "she made all of her money from just off singing." Apparently, this feat impressed the host!

Meanwhile, Carey forever immortalized Williams in her 2008 hit, "Touch My Body." As she warned the fictional love interest in the song about not publicizing their intimate moments on the internet, she explained her reasoning, singing, "Cause they be all up in my business like a Wendy interview /But this is private 'tween you and I," (via Genius). Of course, this was probably related to the viral (and painfully shady exchanges) she and Williams shared over the years. As for Williams' response? Well, she seemed happy to be acknowledged. "Yes, she said a Wendy interview — hi, Mariah, thank you for that. That was nice," Williams responded during her radio show in 2008.

Unfortunately, Wendy Williams' frontotemporal dementia diagnosis probably means their relationship will never be the same.