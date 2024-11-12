Ben Affleck Can't Hide His Vanishing Hairline While J. Lo Thrives Mid-Divorce
Amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been going through some changes, and one of them seems to be a thinning hairline. Perhaps it has been the stress of the breakup and his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, or maybe it just wasn't a game day for the "Air" star's hair when he sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on November 10, as his locks looked noticeably thinner.
Affleck attended the game with his son, Samuel, and layered up by wearing a T-shirt with a button-down and a black jacket inside of Crypto.com Arena. If the actor was cold, he should have also brought a hat to keep his head warm because his hair was not providing much insulation. Snaps of Affleck at the game showed that his hair was quite thin in the back. He had the front combed to the side, which created thicker patches in some spots, but his hairline looked to be retreating. One Lakers fan trolled "The Way Back" actor on X, formerly Twitter. "Ben Affleck needs to go see Bron's hair guy," they wrote, referring to the LeBron James hair transplant rumors that have circulated for years.
Speculation about Affleck getting a hair transplant was discussed on Reddit in August. That came after Affleck debuted a shabby makeover when his divorce from Lopez was imminent. He had shaved the sides of his head in a near-faux-hawk-style 'do.
A couple of months later, Affleck continued to tweak his appearance when he dyed his beard dark black in October. At the time, some fans suggested he try dyeing his hair as well. The post-breakup look may have been shaky for Affleck, but Lopez had been absolutely thriving.
Jennifer Lopez's interaction with her new bodyguard created a buzz
Just days before Ben Affleck's diminishing hair was highlighted at an NBA game, Jennifer Lopez had scintillated on the red carpet. During the London premiere of her film "Unstoppable" on November 5, the actor lived up to the name of the film by looking unstoppable while rocking a white knit mini-dress. The number was sleeveless with a turtleneck, and while it was simple yet elegant, it helped to accentuate her curves.
Days later, Lopez attended the Los Angeles premiere of "Wicked," where she looked stunning in a Zuhair Murad gown. That dress had cutouts on the sides that helped showcase her toned abs and hips. The "Hustlers" star kept her hair up and showed some leg while posing for photos on the red carpet. At both events, Lopez was accompanied by a new handsome bodyguard that had everyone buzzing.
Photos of the unnamed bodyguard helping Lopez out of an SUV in London caused a stir, as she was seen grabbing onto his hand while she exited the vehicle. The Daily Mail noted in a report published on November 8 that the bodyguard had not been under Lopez's employ while she was married to Affleck. "He is a new addition to her security team, but he is not the only one. She has several security guards around her whenever she goes out, they are just hard to see," a source told the outlet. Multiple fans took notice of the eye-catching security member, and many started comparing him to Kevin Costner in the '90s movie "Bodyguard" starring Whitney Houston. Regardless of the nature of Lopez's relationship with the bodyguard, it's clear she's crushing it with her post-divorce looks.