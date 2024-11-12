Ben Affleck Can't Hide His Vanishing Hairline While J. Lo Thrives Mid-Divorce

Amid his divorce from Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck has been going through some changes, and one of them seems to be a thinning hairline. Perhaps it has been the stress of the breakup and his tumultuous relationship with his ex-wife, or maybe it just wasn't a game day for the "Air" star's hair when he sat courtside at a Los Angeles Lakers game on November 10, as his locks looked noticeably thinner.

Affleck attended the game with his son, Samuel, and layered up by wearing a T-shirt with a button-down and a black jacket inside of Crypto.com Arena. If the actor was cold, he should have also brought a hat to keep his head warm because his hair was not providing much insulation. Snaps of Affleck at the game showed that his hair was quite thin in the back. He had the front combed to the side, which created thicker patches in some spots, but his hairline looked to be retreating. One Lakers fan trolled "The Way Back" actor on X, formerly Twitter. "Ben Affleck needs to go see Bron's hair guy," they wrote, referring to the LeBron James hair transplant rumors that have circulated for years.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty

Speculation about Affleck getting a hair transplant was discussed on Reddit in August. That came after Affleck debuted a shabby makeover when his divorce from Lopez was imminent. He had shaved the sides of his head in a near-faux-hawk-style 'do.

A couple of months later, Affleck continued to tweak his appearance when he dyed his beard dark black in October. At the time, some fans suggested he try dyeing his hair as well. The post-breakup look may have been shaky for Affleck, but Lopez had been absolutely thriving.