The Surprising Times Reba McEntire Was Caught Wearing A Wig
If there's one defining feature Reba McEntire is known for, it's her fiery red hair. The country singer has been sporting her signature color since she entered the scene in the '70s and has fun while doing so. While many artists rely on bottles to get a certain shade, many may be surprised to learn that McEntire's red locks are all hers. "My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I've always been very, very proud of it," she revealed to the Dallas Voice.
Despite being blessed with gorgeous hair — and lots of it — McEntire often enlists the help of wigs when she's seen in public. Oftentimes, fans have no idea the "Tears On My Pillow" singer is sporting a hairpiece, as it blends so seamlessly with her look. However, there were some instances when McEntire's strands looked a little too fake to be believable. Whether she has admitted to it or not, we'll never hold it against her, as the three-time Grammy winner will always be "Fancy," wig or no wig.
Reba McEntire wore a wig for months after chopping off her hair
Back in the day, Reba McEntire's hair was bigger than a 10-gallon hat, and it took a lot of work to look that way. "It took hot rollers, more hot rollers, teasing, and enough hair spray to choke a horse," she shared in her memoir, "Not That Fancy." However, right before the release of her 1996 album, "What If It's You," she got sick of her long locks and decided to go for a shorter 'do. "So, we had to go to Cancun, Mexico to do a photo shoot for the album ["What If It's You"] coming out next and all the publicity photos. And we did teasers like me sitting on the beach with my short hair and just from the back," McEntire recalled to Country 102.5. She added, "I had to wear a baseball cap with a ponytail sewn in the back and then wear wigs and tail. That was from June on the photoshoot all the way up until the CMA's. That's when I came out with my hair cut off. But I'd had it cut off for six months."
McEntire showed fans just how short she had cut her naturally curly hair in a 2014 Facebook post. "Forever Love video shoot. 1996 when I 1st cut my hair. That corset killed me!!!" she wrote. Proving that fans love her with any hairstyle, one commented, "Reba you can rock anything!"
Reba McEntire's 2024 ACM Awards hairstyle change-up
When Reba McEntire showed up at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, all eyes were on her hair. Instead of her usual feathered-out waves, the "Happy's Place" star wore her hair in a beehive-like updo with long, side-swept bangs and loose tendrils around her face. As the host that evening, McEntire definitely had to up her game, and she did so by ditching her good-girl look for a more rock-and-roll edge.
Although McEntire's hair could have been all-natural, we tend to think her bouffant 'do was a wig. One major clue was the sudden hairstyle change for her performance of "I Can't." Gone was the styled updo, and in place, the singer rocked a layered lob with voluminous waves. While it's quite plausible that McEntire's hairstylist worked some magic backstage, another hint that the previous 'do was a wig was the shorter bangs of her second look. She would have given it away had she gone back to her original style but she wisely kept her locks loose 'til the very end.
Reba McEntire sported a slick 'do for a benefit appearance
Reba McEntire always stuns with her different hairstyles, and she totally changed hers up for the "Loretta Lynn's Friends: Hometown Rising" benefit to raise money for Tennesee flood victims in September 2021. Instead of her usual voluminous 'do, McEntire sang "I'm A Survivor" with a sleek bob featuring choppy bangs, as shared on Facebook. The cut wasn't the only change-up for McEntire. Her red shade had a much cooler undertone than her normally burnt copper color, which leads us to think that she donned a wig for her performance. Sure enough, a few days later, McEntire promoted her movie "Christmas In Tune" on Instagram sans bob and was back to her signature orange-hued waves.
If McEntire's sleek bob looked familiar, it's because she wore the same style in the "Because Of You" music video with Kelly Clarkson. Who knows — it might have even been the same wig. Even though the country music star is worth $95 million, well-made wigs are expensive, and we're sure even McEntire reuses hers.
Reba McEntire was transformed into a water spirit for a movie role
Reba McEntire has played many roles, but her portrayal of the ethereal water spirit Trish in "Barb & Star Go to Vista Del Mar" may be her best one yet. Of course, playing a sea nymph requires tons of long, flowing hair, and McEntire relied on a wig for hers. The movie's producer, Margot Hand, explained, "Reba playing Trish was the dream. We put her in the ocean, we put her in a long wig; she looked amazing, she danced — it was just like the perfect day."
McEntire shared some behind-the-scenes photos of her getting transformed into Trish. After she waited patiently to get bedazzled, as a water spirit should be, the multi-talented star wasn't afraid to show a pic of her in a bald cap. Next came the long, curly wig, which was, of course, red. This look was a fan favorite, with one replying, "Come through WIGGGG." Another thought the style was a keeper and wrote, "Wow.. I vote you keep the long hair gorgeous."
Reba McEntire's Emmy Awards hair wigged us out
Just like the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards, Reba McEntire opted to have her hair in an updo for the Emmy Awards a few months later. Unfortunately, she couldn't hide her natural hair underneath the bizarre wig, and this one wasn't her best look. Her bangs appeared to have been cut into steps, as though a toddler took a pair of baby scissors and hacked furiously away at them. What's more, her hairline began at the crown of her head — and we know that McEntire's forehead is not that big.
We give McEntire's hairstylist for matching her hair color pretty closely, but the hideous wig isn't fooling anyone. Perhaps the rest of her pieces were on hiatus that night, but this one should be left off the rotation. Although we were hoping for a one-and-done, McEntire sported the same look to promote her Funko Pop! doll on Instagram. Again, her bangs started so far back on her head that they took over her whole face. Sorry, Reba! We love you, but this wig needs to "Walk On."