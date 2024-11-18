The Surprising Times Reba McEntire Was Caught Wearing A Wig

If there's one defining feature Reba McEntire is known for, it's her fiery red hair. The country singer has been sporting her signature color since she entered the scene in the '70s and has fun while doing so. While many artists rely on bottles to get a certain shade, many may be surprised to learn that McEntire's red locks are all hers. "My mom was a redhead, so I felt she gave me her red hair. I've always been very, very proud of it," she revealed to the Dallas Voice.

Despite being blessed with gorgeous hair — and lots of it — McEntire often enlists the help of wigs when she's seen in public. Oftentimes, fans have no idea the "Tears On My Pillow" singer is sporting a hairpiece, as it blends so seamlessly with her look. However, there were some instances when McEntire's strands looked a little too fake to be believable. Whether she has admitted to it or not, we'll never hold it against her, as the three-time Grammy winner will always be "Fancy," wig or no wig.