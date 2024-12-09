The Truth About Melania Trump And Marla Maples' Relationship

Donald Trump has a sordid history with messy divorces and multiple wives. In 1989, when Trump was caught cheating on his then-wife Ivana Trump with his mistress Marla Maples, it soured any chance of friendship between Maples and Ivana. However, it seems that Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, might have a better relationship with Marla Maples and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, than Ivana ever did. According to SheKnows, Marla Maples gave a heartwarming speech at Tiffany's wedding to Michael Boulos, stating, "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years. ... It's been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what holds this family together."

Melania, Marla, and Tiffany all seem to be incredibly friendly with one another — even if Melania did wear white to Tiffany's wedding. Although Melania was distant from the 2024 campaign trail, it's clear her focus has always been on her family. As a protective mother to Barron Trump, it seems fitting that Melania and Marla would be able to bond on wanting the best for their children. But what, exactly, is the nature of the relationship between Melania Trump and Marla Maples? It turns out, the two are surprisingly cordial.