The Truth About Melania Trump And Marla Maples' Relationship
Donald Trump has a sordid history with messy divorces and multiple wives. In 1989, when Trump was caught cheating on his then-wife Ivana Trump with his mistress Marla Maples, it soured any chance of friendship between Maples and Ivana. However, it seems that Trump's third wife, Melania Trump, might have a better relationship with Marla Maples and her daughter, Tiffany Trump, than Ivana ever did. According to SheKnows, Marla Maples gave a heartwarming speech at Tiffany's wedding to Michael Boulos, stating, "I just want to thank your wonderful father, Donald, and the beautiful Melania and all the family for holding so close to Tiffany throughout the years. ... It's been a bit of a ride for everyone, but the warmth you all share together is what holds this family together."
Melania, Marla, and Tiffany all seem to be incredibly friendly with one another — even if Melania did wear white to Tiffany's wedding. Although Melania was distant from the 2024 campaign trail, it's clear her focus has always been on her family. As a protective mother to Barron Trump, it seems fitting that Melania and Marla would be able to bond on wanting the best for their children. But what, exactly, is the nature of the relationship between Melania Trump and Marla Maples? It turns out, the two are surprisingly cordial.
Are Marla Maples and Melania Trump friends?
Like any good mother, Marla Maples has always been a staunch advocate for her daughter Tiffany Trump. Often this has seen her having to be outspoken in her support for her ex-husband Donald Trump, and by choosing which family events to attend. Typically Marla will show up to any event that highlights Tiffany, but she's also willing to be a foundational support at events like Easter. Besides the fact that Tiffany and Melania seem to have a good relationship, it's the motherly aspect of Marla's personality that just might draw Melania towards her.
Melania is also known to be a ferocious mother — attacking anyone she thinks is using her family for clout and doing her best to keep her son Barron out of public scrutiny. So, in April 2023 when both Melania and Marla Maples attended Easter celebrations at Mar-A-Lago, rumors started to swirl that the two were getting close and hitting it off. Neither Melania nor Marla have gone on the record to discuss their friendship, but it seems they are at least willing to be friendly with each other — for the sake of their own children.