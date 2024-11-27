Throwback Pics Of Bruce Willis & His Wife Before His Dementia Diagnosis Are A Gut Punch

Bruce Willis and his wife, Emma Heming Willis, were once one of Hollywood's most openly affectionate couples. "We're sickening," Bruce admitted during a 2009 interview with W Magazine. "We make out in public. I know there's some rule that you're not supposed to be doing — what is it? Public displays of affection?" However, their love story has evolved since Bruce was diagnosed with aphasia and frontotemporal dementia, the cognitive disorders that spearheaded his surprising retirement from the acting world in 2022. "To Bruce's amazing supporters, as a family we wanted to share that our beloved Bruce has been experiencing some health issues and has recently been diagnosed with aphasia, which is impacting his cognitive abilities," posted Emma to Instagram in March of that year.

While their love is still intact, Bruce's diagnosis has forced their dynamic to shift over the years. Emma now acts as Bruce's primary caretaker and most stringent defender — especially against misinformation about people living with a cognitive disorder. "I'm just scrolling, minding my own business, and I just saw a headline and got click-baited that had to do with my own family," said Emma in an Instagram video. "The headline basically says there is no more joy in my husband," she continued, before correcting the narrative by saying that, yes, Bruce does still experience joy (just like other dementia patients).

Here are a few throwback photos that give a bittersweet glimpse into the way their relationship was before Bruce's health took an unexpected turn.