Bruce Willis' Last Role Before His Dementia Diagnosis Is So Tragic Now

If you caught Bruce Willis' last slate of films, you'd think he was still every bit the unstoppable action hero everyone knows him to be. Despite most of these movies going straight to video, it's pretty impressive that the "Die Hard" icon managed to squeeze in over a dozen projects toward the tail end of his career and well into his golden years. But if you watched closely, you'd notice that something was... off. In fact, both audiences and colleagues began to notice that the Bruce Willis they knew was no longer quite there.

In February 2023, just before his final film, "Assassin," dropped, the real reason became public. Willis had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia (FTD), an aggressive disease that impacts personality and language. It also happens to be the very same disease that plagues Wendy Williams. What's even more heartbreaking is that the announcement came only ten months after they had disclosed his struggle with aphasia. "FTD is a cruel disease that many of us have never heard of and can strike anyone," the family noted in their statement, which was signed by his wife, Emma Heming; his ex-wife, Demi Moore; and his kids, Rumer, Scout, Tallulah, Mabel, and Evelyn. "Today there are no treatments for the disease, a reality that we hope can change in the years ahead. As Bruce's condition advances, we hope that any media attention can be focused on shining a light on this disease that needs far more awareness and research."

It's hard to imagine such a legendary talent facing an illness that has taken him away from the very thing he loves. And for those who worked with him, the signs of his decline had been painfully clear even before the official diagnosis.