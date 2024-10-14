The Tragedy Of Bruce Willis' Wife Emma Heming Willis Is So Sad

There's no question that life has changed for Emma Heming Willis since Bruce Willis' devastating diagnoses, first with aphasia and then frontotemporal dementia. However, she hasn't shied away from opening up about the journey — and tragic as it's been, she's determined to look for the positives wherever she can.

We'll start with Bruce's first diagnosis. As fans of the "Die Hard" star will likely remember, the actor's wife, ex-wife, and children announced in a joint statement that he'd been diagnosed with aphasia in March 2022. There's no doubt it was a heartbreaking time for everyone in their extended brood, but the timing was particularly sad for Emma, as she and Bruce had celebrated their 13-year anniversary just days prior.

A few months after the statement was released, Emma took to Instagram to acknowledge that she'd been grieving the diagnosis. "My grief can be paralyzing but I'm learning how to live alongside it," she wrote. Emma added that she'd done a lot over the summer to keep her mind off the sadness, noting that she'd tried her hand at a bunch of new hobbies and continued to move her body. As for the grief, she shared that Scout Willis, one of Bruce's daughters with Demi Moore, had given her a pearl of wisdom she liked to keep in mind. "Grief is the deepest and purest form of love," she recounted Scout telling her.