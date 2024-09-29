Tragic Details About Demi Moore And Bruce Willis' Daughter Scout

The following article includes mentions of addiction and suicide.

As a self-proclaimed "nepo baby," Scout Willis is well aware she was born into privilege. But living under the shadow cast by her parents, Demi Moore and Bruce Willis, didn't keep her path clear of all obstacles. On the contrary, life in the spotlight caused considerable damage to her self-esteem and overall life and well-being.

Since she was a child, Scout and her sisters, Rumer and Tallulah Willis, have had their looks dissected online and in the media, with the general consensus being they never lived up to Moore and Bruce's good looks. Even if the public believed she failed to inherit her mother's beauty, Scout shared some of Moore's biggest struggles. Like the "Ghost" star, Scout started dealing with alcoholism at a young age, an addiction her sisters also suffered from.

Now a musician, Scout seems to have turned her life around. But her life took another big hit when her father was diagnosed with dementia. Thankfully, she once again has her tight-knit family to get her through. Scout may have been born with a silver spoon in her mouth, but she hasn't been protected from all suffering.