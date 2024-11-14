Whoopi Goldberg's NSFW Admission About Her Sex Life Has Everyone Screaming TMI
Whoopi Goldberg made a lot of people feel uncomfortable when she pushed the boundaries of decency with a little bedroom talk. To celebrate turning 69 years old, Goldberg shared some of her favorite things with "The View" audience, including a giant wheel of cheese that had her face printed on it. While speaking to co-host Sara Haines during the special episode, which aired on November 13, the "Sister Act" star cracked a joke about the cheese bearing her image. "I like to be eaten from time to time," she said as a thinly-veiled double entendre. This caused Haines to jokingly walk off the set before quickly returning as the pair shared a laugh. The NSFW admission was shared on X, formerly Twitter, where multiple people voiced their displeasure with the overshare. "Wow, I could have gone my whole life without that knowledge," one person wrote. "Annnnd ... I need a palate cleanser," another tweeted.
That was not the only allusion to her sex life that Goldberg made during the episode. While speaking about politics, "The Color Purple" actor discussed women possibly withholding sex from men. "You can't do this without us, and if we don't let you, you don't get any," she said. Clips of that soundbite were shared on X, where people were left squirming. "I'll be back, I have to go scrub my eyes," one user joked.
Of course, these instances weren't the first time Goldberg divulged info about bedroom matters on the show. While discussing couples' vacations on an episode that aired in August 2023, Goldberg said that "sex on the beach is overrated." This comment was also slapped with a "TMI" label from viewers. Fans of the show were likely unsurprised, as Goldberg has frequently shared scandalous details about her love life.
Why Whoopi Goldberg prefers one night stands
"The View" co-hosts discussed an article that examined the prowess of narcissists in the bedroom during an episode that aired in February. Whoopi Goldberg said she was not too worried if a lover had defective character traits because she was more interested in one-night stands. "Listen, a good hit-and-run is a good hit-and-run. 90 percent of the time, I'm not there for conversation," she told her co-hosts (via People). The "Ghost" star was only getting started with oversharing, adding that all troubles with character flaws could be avoided if you used "an electronic partner."
Those spicy comments about her love life may have appeared to just be quips for the show, but Goldberg doubled down on her no-strings-attached attitude to dating in her memoir that came out in May. In the book, "Bits And Pieces: My Mother, My Brother, And Me," Goldberg employed the same phrase she used on the show when detailing her approach to dating. "And I have them only with someone who completely understands that this is only a 'hit and run,'" she wrote. "I don't need anybody to stick around after that at all," Goldberg added.
After being married three times, Goldberg got candid about why marriage wasn't for her. "I was dancing and prancing, I was so glad to get out of there. Every time," she told her co-hosts on "The View" in August 2023 (via Closer Weekly). Previously, she was married to Alvin Martin, David Claessen, and Lyle Trachtenberg, but she's not interested in walking the aisle again. "And then I was like — this is getting expensive and boring," Goldberg said about her three failed marriages.