Whoopi Goldberg's NSFW Admission About Her Sex Life Has Everyone Screaming TMI

Whoopi Goldberg made a lot of people feel uncomfortable when she pushed the boundaries of decency with a little bedroom talk. To celebrate turning 69 years old, Goldberg shared some of her favorite things with "The View" audience, including a giant wheel of cheese that had her face printed on it. While speaking to co-host Sara Haines during the special episode, which aired on November 13, the "Sister Act" star cracked a joke about the cheese bearing her image. "I like to be eaten from time to time," she said as a thinly-veiled double entendre. This caused Haines to jokingly walk off the set before quickly returning as the pair shared a laugh. The NSFW admission was shared on X, formerly Twitter, where multiple people voiced their displeasure with the overshare. "Wow, I could have gone my whole life without that knowledge," one person wrote. "Annnnd ... I need a palate cleanser," another tweeted.

That was not the only allusion to her sex life that Goldberg made during the episode. While speaking about politics, "The Color Purple" actor discussed women possibly withholding sex from men. "You can't do this without us, and if we don't let you, you don't get any," she said. Clips of that soundbite were shared on X, where people were left squirming. "I'll be back, I have to go scrub my eyes," one user joked.

Of course, these instances weren't the first time Goldberg divulged info about bedroom matters on the show. While discussing couples' vacations on an episode that aired in August 2023, Goldberg said that "sex on the beach is overrated." This comment was also slapped with a "TMI" label from viewers. Fans of the show were likely unsurprised, as Goldberg has frequently shared scandalous details about her love life.