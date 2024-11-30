Pippa Middleton's Tragic Confession About Kate's Royal Status

Pippa Middleton shot to prominence through no fault of her own. She was a regular 20-something-year-old when her big sister, Kate Middleton, met Prince William in college, a romance that thrust her whole family into one of the world's brightest spotlights. Her life would never be the same, especially after William, Prince of Wales and Catherine, Princess of Wales' wedding legally bound the Middletons to the British royal family. Pippa had a hard time coping with the overnight fame.

Pippa's revelation about how her sibling's royal status has affected her goes against the mainstream view that led royal critics to call Kate and Pippa the wisteria sisters. For many years, experts have described the Middleton sisters as being dead set on climbing the social ladder of the British aristocracy. The narrative about how Kate placed herself in the center of William's world has been endlessly explored in royal expert books and even by the hit Netflix show "The Crown," which went so far as to claim that Carole Middleton plotted Kate's marriage to William.

However, many have claimed Pippa showed just as much social ambition early on. "As soon as Pippa arrived at Edinburgh, she was assiduous about joining the right social circle," a source told the Daily Mail in 2007. "She was very charming about it, but quite ruthless in cultivating the 'right' friends." In fact, she was said to be even more motivated than her sister. "Kate was always quite jealous of Pippa. I sensed that she feared being eclipsed by her," a family friend said, per The Scotsman. But that's not what Pippa has claimed.