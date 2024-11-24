What Savannah James Really Looks Like Without Makeup

LeBron James' wife, Savannah James, is a beauty with or without makeup, which surprises no one who follows her! But before we gush over the fact that Savannah, who's undergone a stunning style transformation in the two decades she's been a public figure, is quite versatile in the beauty department, effortlessly ping-ponging between couture makeup and a casual beat, here's a rundown of her signature look. When Savannah isn't channeling high glam in upscale photoshoots for Vogue with her husband, LeBron, she's embracing a simpler makeup palette — the kind she flaunts as she makes television appearances on the "Tamron Hall Show" or attending her husband's endless basketball games — that accentuates her natural features (especially her gorgeous eyes).

She even does her own makeup sometimes! In May 2023, 9MagTV reposted a makeup tutorial featuring Savannah applying her own makeup. The video featured her expertly applying her own makeup products as a hairstylist molded her curly updo in the background. Starting halfway through her application, she had already applied her maroon lipstick, lip liner, and lip gloss. She then applied a generous amount of concealer underneath her eyes before she blended it out with a beauty blender. After that, she applied a light dusting of purple and silver eyeshadow and then put the finishing touches on her lips. Of course, she wrapped things up by locking the look into place with setting spray (proving that she's a true pro).

However, Savannah has since proved that she looks just as great without makeup.