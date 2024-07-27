It's been said that behind every successful man stands a strong woman. That adage certainly applies to LeBron James and wife Savannah, high school sweethearts who've had each other's backs during the basketball superstar's rise to the pinnacle of the NBA. Partners in every sense of the word, the couple are parents of three children, with their oldest — son LeBron Jr., a.k.a. Bronny James — following in his father's footsteps on the court as a gifted basketball player in his own right.

While Savannah has largely kept out of the public eye, in recent years, she's been stepping into the spotlight as an influencer, businesswoman, and celebrity in her own right. As she explained during a 2023 interview with The Cut, she'd recently invested in several business ventures, including an internet startup, a natural deodorant, and a tequila brand — with more on the horizon. "Definitely have some passion projects I'm working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own," she added. "And I'm super excited about them. I think they're going to be amazing."

That wouldn't be surprising given her history of savvy business acumen, commitment to philanthropy, and devotion to her family. To find out more about her journey so far, read on to experience the stunning transformation of LeBron James' wife.