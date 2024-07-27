The Stunning Transformation Of LeBron James' Wife
It's been said that behind every successful man stands a strong woman. That adage certainly applies to LeBron James and wife Savannah, high school sweethearts who've had each other's backs during the basketball superstar's rise to the pinnacle of the NBA. Partners in every sense of the word, the couple are parents of three children, with their oldest — son LeBron Jr., a.k.a. Bronny James — following in his father's footsteps on the court as a gifted basketball player in his own right.
While Savannah has largely kept out of the public eye, in recent years, she's been stepping into the spotlight as an influencer, businesswoman, and celebrity in her own right. As she explained during a 2023 interview with The Cut, she'd recently invested in several business ventures, including an internet startup, a natural deodorant, and a tequila brand — with more on the horizon. "Definitely have some passion projects I'm working on, one of which is with a partner, one of which is on my own," she added. "And I'm super excited about them. I think they're going to be amazing."
That wouldn't be surprising given her history of savvy business acumen, commitment to philanthropy, and devotion to her family. To find out more about her journey so far, read on to experience the stunning transformation of LeBron James' wife.
Savannah Brinson grew up in Akron
Savannah Brinson was born in 1986 and grew up in a close-knit family in Akron, Ohio. The youngest of five children, her parents — JK Brinson, who worked at Akron Paint & Varnish Engineered Coatings, and wife Jennifer, a nurse — made it a habit to take in children whose home lives were troubled. "If they had something going on at home, or they just needed a safe haven, my mom and dad always opened up their doors," she recalled in an interview with Cleveland Magazine.
As a teenager, she attended Akron's Buchtel High School, where one of her extracurricular activities was cheerleading. She was a 16-year-old sophomore when a friend who'd transferred from Buchtel to another school, St. Vincent-St. Mary, told her that a 17-year-old boy who played on the rival school's basketball team had his eye on her and asked for her number.
"I'm like, 'Um, nope. I'll take his number,'" Savannah recalled. She took the number and promptly forgot about it — at least for a while. "One day I'm sitting around — I was probably bored or something — and I'm like, 'Oh, I forgot! I have this number for this guy that I can call. He seemed interested, so let's see,'" she said, recounting the phone call that would change her life.
Savannah and LeBron James first met in high school
Savannah Brinson's fateful phone call, of course, was to her future husband LeBron James, who was then a teenage basketball phenom. "I had no idea who he was," she told Harper's Bazaar, recalling that he seemed quite popular among the other students at his school.
He invited her to watch one of his games, and afterward, they joined a group of friends to grab a bite at Applebee's. James then asked her out on an actual date. "For our first date, we went to Outback Steakhouse," she told The Cut, recalling that she brought some leftovers back with her but forgetfully left them in James' car when he dropped her off back home. "I realized it once I got in the house, because then I was about to eat for real," she said. "But he called me and was like, 'I got your food. I'm going to come back and drop it off.' And I'm like, 'You just want to see me again. Okay, bring my food.'"
What really sealed the deal, however, was when he called her up and invited her to breakfast — on the day after a massive snowstorm, big enough that school had been canceled. "I hopped up out of the bed so fast. I was so excited," she said. "As much as my body wanted to stay in that bed, my heart said, 'No, we going to get breakfast.' And we spent the whole day together."
Savannah and LeBron James' first child wasn't planned
As the years passed, Savannah Brinson and LeBron James continued their relationship, with James becoming a hot prospect as a future NBA star. He was the first overall pick in the 2003 NBA draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. It wasn't long after that Brinson discovered that she was pregnant — something that, at the time, she found terrifying. "I was thinking, 'What am I going to tell my parents? What's going to happen to his career?' I was very scared. I was bawling," she recalled in an interview with Harper's Bazaar. However, the 19-year-old basketball star was undeterred by the added responsibilities that parenthood would bring. "But [LeBron] said, 'It's not going to slow me down, and it's not going to slow you down. We're going to keep doing what we have to do,'" she said.
In October 2004, the couple welcomed their son, LeBron James Jr., nicknamed Bronny. Fatherhood was an opportunity to break that cycle for James, whose own father had been mostly absent from his upbringing. "That's my main goal, to try and be a better father than the one I had," James said during a Cleveland Cavaliers media day, as reported by ESPN.
A few years later, the couple welcomed a second son, Bryce Maximus James, born in April 2007. Seven years later, the family expanded with the arrival of their third child, daughter Zhuri Nova James, born in October 2014.
Savannah Brinson tied the knot with LeBron James in a star-studded ceremony
High school sweethearts Savannah Brinson and LeBron James had been together for over a decade, and they finally made their relationship official in 2014. However, Brinson was quick to point out that she had not been pushing him to the altar. "I've definitely not put a fire under his ass," she told Harper's Bazaar in 2010. "I would never rush him to do something like that. We're really comfortable with the way things are now. And it's not up to me. When it happens, it happens. We talk about it. If we do it, I want it to be forever."
When the couple did tie the knot, hundreds of people attended the 2013 nuptials, which were held at San Diego's Grand Del Mar resort. As People reported, the lavish ceremony boasted a guest list that included fellow NBA star Dwyane Wade and his future wife, Gabrielle Union. Also attendance were NBA players Chris Paul and Carmelo Anthony, while there were unconfirmed sightings of Beyoncé and husband Jay-Z.
As spouses, LeBron and Savannah James continued to maintain the relationship they'd already forged, one based on mutual admiration and appreciation. "He is truly a king to his queen, if you will," she said when interviewed by Cleveland Magazine. "He treats me with so much respect ... He's a really, really humble guy for everything that he has and everything that he's done."
She's an entrepreneur who's run her own businesses
When LeBron James joined the Miami Heat in 2010 as part of a sign-and-trade deal, Savannah James and their children moved from Ohio to Florida. During this period in Miami, she began to flex her entrepreneurial muscles by opening her own Miami juice bar, The Juice Shop. As she noted in a 2013 interview with ESPN, the impetus came from seeing the business opportunities presented to her husband. "I would listen to him talk about his conversations with Warren Buffett or Jerry Jones," she said. "But I wanted to get into business, too."
The idea, she explained, came from the juices that her trainer concocted for her while she focused on getting into top shape for their wedding. She also insisted that her husband would have no role in her business. "LeBron's connection to my company is that he supports me," she added. "But this going to my baby." James ended up closing her juice bar in 2016, after she and her family relocated from Miami back to Cleveland.
Before The Juice Shop, in 2010, she partnered with her then-boyfriend James to launch a line of children's home furnishings, Home Court by LeBron James.
She launched her own mentorship program
In 2004, LeBron James launched his own namesake charity, the LeBron James Family Foundation, an effort that eventually resulted in the opening of I PROMISE School, an innovative Akron educational facility. Savannah James has been highly active in the foundation. In 2017, she launched her own program, Women of Our Future, within the organization. The concept provided mentorship to teenage girls at her alma mater, Akron's Buchtel High, to help guide them toward successful futures. "I wanted to start the Women of Our Future program because I know the struggles and pressures a lot of these young women are facing during these tough high school years, and I want them to know they are supported every step of the way," James said in a keynote speech at the Women's Endowment Fund of Akron Community Foundation's "For Women, Forever" event, via the foundation's website.
According to the foundation's executive director, Michele Campbell, James was committed to helping the girls recognize their own worth. "I think what's important to her is to elevate their self-esteem and their confidence in themselves," Campbell told Cleveland Magazine. Interviewed by Vogue, James explained how her own interest in philanthropy was an outgrowth of her parents helping children in their neighborhood. "When I was growing up, my mom took in three or four kids just because they needed a place to go and be safe, to eat," she recalled.
LeBron James relies on wife Savannah to run their household
LeBron James may be one of the NBA's top players. Still, he has other irons in the fire, ranging from his Springhill Entertainment media company to his Uninterrupted brand. With such an unrelenting schedule, James has been happy to let his wife, Savannah James, take on the responsibility for everything related to their household and their children — all of whom have schedules nearly as busy as their dad. "We have a system, and it works very well for our family," the NBA star said in an interview with Vogue. "I'm gone a lot, so she is the boss of the household; she's the rule-setter. It's hard for me to go on the road for two-and-a-half weeks and then come home and tell my kids, 'Look, this is how it should be done' when she's been home every day."
The understanding that the couple has established has worked, with Savannah doling out discipline to the kids while James is more about having fun. "He is a very youthful father," she noted during an interview with Harper's Bazaar. "He plays with them as if he was their age. But I'm still a cool mom. I let them listen to Lady Gaga."
She's admitted to getting 'a little bit clammy' on red carpets
Being the wife of a world-famous athlete who is among the best — if not the best — at what he does has thrust Savannah James into the public eye. It's never been a place where she's been particularly comfortable. "When you want me to be on a TV show or walk the red carpet or something, I definitely get a little bit clammy," she admitted to Cleveland Magazine. "That's a bit out of my comfort zone."
Being the center of attention isn't something she was prepared for, even as her celebrity status — as she comes to be seen as more than just LeBron James' wife — continues to expand. "I've always been in the background," she told Harper's Bazaar. "Now that magazines and the paparazzi are taking pictures of me, it's kind of weird. I never thought it would get to this magnitude, but clearly I was mistaken."
As she pointed out, her attraction to her husband was never about money or fame. As LeBron recalled during an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Savannah has been by his side since the beginning of their journey together. "We have been down since high school," he said of his spouse. "But in all actuality, Savannah was with me shooting in the gym when I [had] absolutely nothing."
She's upped her fashion game with the help of a superstar stylist
Having accepted that red carpets and Hollywood galas were a permanent part of her life, Savannah James enlisted the services of celebrity stylist Casey "Icon" Billingsley in 2021. "We specialize in overhauling style and concept for people and entities across the spectrum," Billingsley told VoyageLA.
Having styled the likes of rapper Megan Thee Stallion and actor Bianca Lawson, Billingsley has become James' secret weapon on the red carpet. That was evident when she attended the 2023 Vanity Fair Oscar party, wearing a white mermaid-inspired gown from designer Sergio Hudson. "This is gonna be a first, one of our first big major carpets," Billingsley told Women's Wear Daily of James' look. "These are the moments that I feel will propel her even further into the stratosphere."
According to Billingsley, collaborating with James had been a vastly different experience from the work he'd done with stars looking to change things up. "When I first started working with her it was like she was literally taking steps out of her cocoon," he said of James, praising her openness to experiment with her style. "Hitting the scene, doing carpets and taking these bold choices was a seed that I've been watering over time," he explained. "As of recently, it's really blossoming and she's getting the hang of what all of this means and how she's being inserted into the conversation from a fashion perspective."
Savannah James was honored by her husband at the 2023 Espys
The 2023 Espy Awards was a big deal for LeBron James and his family, with wife Savannah and their three children in attendance as he received an award for becoming the NBA's all-time highest-scoring player. While accepting the honor, James made a special effort to share his appreciation for his partner of two decades.
"If any of y'all know her — I know that there's a few people in here that know her — you know she doesn't ever do s*** like this, ever," James told the audience, as reported by People. "And the fact that I'm loving it that y'all get to see the queen that I live with every day. Kudos to you, baby." James went on to laud Savannah for sticking with him for all those years, and remaining a stable presence on the home front during his frequent absences. "For our family, no one has sacrificed more and more hard work to support this family more than you and I appreciate you for that, love you," he added.
Those remarks echoed what he'd told The Hollywood Reporter back in 2018, when he admitted he would not be where he was had it not been for his wife. "[Savannah] was down when I was at my high school, no cameras, no lights," he recalled. "And she was there with me. You wouldn't be talking to me right now if it weren't for her."
She came into her own during 2023
It's fair to say that 2023 was really the year in which Savannah James emerged as a famous personality in her own right. That was evident when she stepped into the spotlight for a cover story for The Cut. As Savannah explained, she hadn't felt the time was right until then, preferring to place her focus on raising the children she shares with her husband, LeBron James. "That time, to be honest, was spent pouring into my boys," she said. "I wasn't super comfortable with putting myself out like that."
However, now that she'd stepped into the spotlight — particularly with the posts she shares with her 3 million Instagram followers — James has been gratified by the reception that she'd received. "Sometimes I'm like, 'Oh, my gosh, a little bit much.' But I get it and I'm cool with it," she said. "I understood that maybe this is just where I'm at right now and this is my time to, I don't know, be seen."
During that interview, James also revealed that one of her best friends is actor Ellen Pompeo, star of hit medical drama "Grey's Anatomy." "Ellen is my girl," she declared, revealing that their daughters go to the same school, and are also classmates. "But Ellen is super-dope, super-cool," James added. "She's an OG. I love Ellen."
She is reinventing the concept of networking with a bold new venture
In addition to establishing her own brand, distinct from that of her husband, LeBron James, Savannah James spearheaded the formation of a new community for women. In 2024, she partnered with friends April McDaniel and Porsha Ellis (founder and managing director, respectively, of Los Angeles-based creative agency Crown + Conquer) to launch Let It Break, a new initiative encouraging women to become the best versions of themselves.
A big part of that journey is informing women about the importance of maintaining their own mental health, something that's long been paramount for James. "I have to have it," she explained to Harper's Bazaar. "If I'm working from a glass half empty, I'm not good to anybody," she added, recommending that busy women carve out some time, regardless of their schedules, to ease off a bit and enjoy some idle time. "We are maestros, we do a lot, and we need it sometimes," she explained.
"Whoever joins this organization is making space for themselves," McDaniel said of what Let It Break can offer to women who participate. "They can use that space however they see fit."