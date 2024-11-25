Does Kai Trump Have A Boyfriend? Why Many Of Her Followers Suspect So
Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, has been making waves online and has amassed a sizable following on Instagram. Her feed is mostly comprised of golf-related content, but she occasionally gives a glimpse into her family and personal life. On October 8, 2024, Kai uploaded a carousel of content with golfer-influencer Garrett Clark. The post featured a video of the pair practicing their tee shots beside each other and other vids of them playing a round of golf together. Other slides included candid shots such as Clark on the course holding up a doggo, which had a golf club under its paw, and a snap of Kai in a golf cart with the fellow golfer.
The upload caused Kai's followers to wonder if the two were more than just golfing buddies, as many suspected the duo could be dating. "Just wondering Kai, is that your boyfriend or coach?" one follower commented. "As any father my age would ask.... Who is that boy?" another asked. "Kia and Garrett are a W golf couple," one Instagram user wrote. These comments were a little presumptuous, as later in the month Kai uploaded a YouTube video of her time with Clark revealing that the two had just played a round against each other.
People wondering about Kai's relationship with Clark were probably unfamiliar with the Good Good Golf pro, who has been romantically linked to Grace Montgomery, a student at Southern Methodist University. In February, he posted a Valentine's Day pic with his girlfriend to his personal Instagram page, and in April, she gave Clark a special birthday shoutout featuring multiple snaps of the couple together. Even though the post with Clark was more cross-promotional than personal, Kai has offered followers more insight into her life off the golf course.
Kai Trump's viral vlog posts
A day before uploading the Instagram carousel with Garrett Clark, Kai Trump showed off her homecoming dress online. She posted a carousel of Instagram pics of her rocking a pink dress as she posed in front of and in the driver seat of her Tesla Cyber Truck — which may or may not have been a gift from "uncle" Elon. Her caption read, "Homecoming weekend," and among the slides was a group shot with friends standing in front of her Cyber Truck. A couple of weeks later, she offered a glimpse of her social life when she uploaded a vlog to her YouTube page titled "A Regular Day In The Life Of Kai Trump." That video included footage of Kai running errands, such as grabbing food and making a meal at home. Plus, the high schooler added footage of her talking homecoming with a friend, and Kai showed off the dress she had picked out for the special occasion.
The next month, Kai continued to give fans behind-the-scenes access to special occasions, and the next one she filmed footage from was even bigger than homecoming. She uploaded an "Election Night Vlog" on November 11 — only days after her grandfather's momentous win. That video kicked off with Kai getting her hair and makeup done, and then followed her and her family as they congregated with the president-elect for group shots and celebrations.
Not only has the burgeoning influencer offered access to herself, but she has also offered glimpses of her grandpa behind-the-scenes. On November 10, Kai showed the softer side of Donald Trump when she posted a sweet selfie of the pair to her Instagram page. That post also included a photo of them on the golf course with Kai's younger sister, Chloe Trump.