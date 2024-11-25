Does Kai Trump Have A Boyfriend? Why Many Of Her Followers Suspect So

Kai Trump, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Trump, has been making waves online and has amassed a sizable following on Instagram. Her feed is mostly comprised of golf-related content, but she occasionally gives a glimpse into her family and personal life. On October 8, 2024, Kai uploaded a carousel of content with golfer-influencer Garrett Clark. The post featured a video of the pair practicing their tee shots beside each other and other vids of them playing a round of golf together. Other slides included candid shots such as Clark on the course holding up a doggo, which had a golf club under its paw, and a snap of Kai in a golf cart with the fellow golfer.

The upload caused Kai's followers to wonder if the two were more than just golfing buddies, as many suspected the duo could be dating. "Just wondering Kai, is that your boyfriend or coach?" one follower commented. "As any father my age would ask.... Who is that boy?" another asked. "Kia and Garrett are a W golf couple," one Instagram user wrote. These comments were a little presumptuous, as later in the month Kai uploaded a YouTube video of her time with Clark revealing that the two had just played a round against each other.

People wondering about Kai's relationship with Clark were probably unfamiliar with the Good Good Golf pro, who has been romantically linked to Grace Montgomery, a student at Southern Methodist University. In February, he posted a Valentine's Day pic with his girlfriend to his personal Instagram page, and in April, she gave Clark a special birthday shoutout featuring multiple snaps of the couple together. Even though the post with Clark was more cross-promotional than personal, Kai has offered followers more insight into her life off the golf course.