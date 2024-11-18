Paul Teal, One Tree Hill Star, Dead At 35
Actor Paul Teal, best known for his role as Josh in "One Tree Hill," died on November 15 at the age of 35. His partner, Emilia Torello, shared the sad news on Instagram on November 17. "The most thoughtful, inspiring, driven, self-disciplined, loving man passed away on Friday, November 15, 2024. Paul, you were my soulmate, my soon-to-be-husband, my rock, and my future. You filled my lungs with laughter, my stomach with butterflies, and my heart with love. You were taken too soon, in a battle that you fought bravely without fail," she wrote. Torello continued, "While a part of me died with you, I promise to fight to find joy in life as hard as you fought to live every single day. The world is lucky to have even had a moment with Paul Teal, and I am the luckiest person in it, because I got to call you mine. I will love you forever."
While Torello didn't reveal the cause of Teal's death, according to Forbes, the late actor had an unspecified form of cancer. Those close to him, including some of his "One Tree Hill" cast members, who have faced their fair share of tragedies, are already sharing their heartbreak over their loss.
Paul Teal's co-stars pay touching tributes
Paul Teal joined the cast of "One Tree Hill" in Season 7 but his co-star Bethany Joy Lenz knew him far before then. Following his death, Lenz shared on Instagram, "I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn't take your eyes off him." She described how they later reconnected when he got cast as Josh and she had the chance to direct him in his "OTH" role. "We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I'd called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short," Lenz mused.
Teal, who had a foothold in the Wilmington, Delaware, theater community, left his fellow performers devastated. One of his actor friends, Mathis Turner, recalled being inspired by watching Teal perform "The Music of My Soul" from the musical "Memphis" and wanting to grow his talent as a result. "I can remember walking into callbacks as a teenager and being so excited to sing or read for a part. And then Paul would walk in. Joseph Basquill and I would share a look that meant 'well there it goes.' But that just kept us wanting to be better. Because Paul was a hero to me," he wrote on Facebook. Teal wasn't just a talented actor but a singer as well, as was evident in a video shared by music teacher Michael Lauricella. He stated in a Facebook post, "In honor of the incredibly talented Paul Teal. May angels guide your way." Teal joins a long, sad list of celebrities we've lost in 2024.