Paul Teal, One Tree Hill Star, Dead At 35

Paul Teal joined the cast of "One Tree Hill" in Season 7 but his co-star Bethany Joy Lenz knew him far before then. Following his death, Lenz shared on Instagram, "I worked closely with Paul for months when he played Noah in my and @ronaniello musical production of The Notebook in 2006. He was shy and funny and so so comfortable on stage. Wow. Like his second skin. You couldn't take your eyes off him." She described how they later reconnected when he got cast as Josh and she had the chance to direct him in his "OTH" role. "We stayed in touch on and off. I wish it had been more. I wish I'd called all those times I meant to but got distracted. Life is short. I keep thinking that this week. Life is short," Lenz mused.

Teal, who had a foothold in the Wilmington, Delaware, theater community, left his fellow performers devastated. One of his actor friends, Mathis Turner, recalled being inspired by watching Teal perform "The Music of My Soul" from the musical "Memphis" and wanting to grow his talent as a result. "I can remember walking into callbacks as a teenager and being so excited to sing or read for a part. And then Paul would walk in. Joseph Basquill and I would share a look that meant 'well there it goes.' But that just kept us wanting to be better. Because Paul was a hero to me," he wrote on Facebook. Teal wasn't just a talented actor but a singer as well, as was evident in a video shared by music teacher Michael Lauricella. He stated in a Facebook post, "In honor of the incredibly talented Paul Teal. May angels guide your way." Teal joins a long, sad list of celebrities we've lost in 2024.