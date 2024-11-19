Trump Used Some Head-Scratching Words To Describe Barron As A Baby In Unearthed Clip

Barron Trump is all grown up, and according to the Daily Mail, he had quite the high school education at Oxbridge Academy in West Palm Beach, Florida, where he had a codename, was shadowed by Secret Service members, and "didn't participate in sports, attend parties or eat his meals with the rest of the school." And it appears he did not grow up to be too vicious or violent, with a friend telling the outlet that Barron was "very funny and sociable. He would start the most random conversations and could be very entertaining." The friend added, "He was also very mysterious. He never attended football games or dances. I don't think he met up with anyone outside of school." That's not all true — he reportedly learned the lesson of heartbreak when his rumored ex broke up with him.

But one thing that Barron seemed to pick up from his father's pep talk was the need to be smart. When his father decided to run for president again, Barron may have been the one to give him some political advice about attracting voters his own age, even if college classmates have said he remained apolitical. Barron may have helped his dad win over his fellow Gen-Zers by telling him that he should go on Adin Ross's internet stream, a popular destination for younger people. In return, during the interview with Ross, Trump plugged Barron by telling Ross he "said hello" and was a big fan. In the end, it looks like Barron may have demonstrated his smarts after all, with NBC News reporting that Trump picked up "a larger proportion of voters under 30 than any Republican presidential candidate since 2008."