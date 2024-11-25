Alina Habba's Relationship With Trump Just Keeps Getting Weirder

Donald Trump is renowned for his fickle friendships and broken bonds. Sometimes, it seems like he gets through friends faster than a can of hairspray. But Donald's relationship with his attorney, Alina Habba, has proven enduring, at least so far. Still, it's far from your regular client-attorney arrangement.

Habba and Trump spend an inordinate amount of time together, so much so that gossip of an affair sparked when she first arrived on the scene. X, formerly Twitter, roasted Habba as a Melania Trump wannabe, and rumors spread of a feud between the two. However, there are plenty of signs that Habba and Melania are actually closer than we think — adding to the strangeness of her bond with The Donald.

They've become so close that speculation swirled she was in line to be his administration's press secretary. A strange appointment, even by Trump standards. Habba shot the conjecture down, though. "While I am flattered by the support and speculation, the role of Press Secretary is not a role I am considering," she shared on X. "Although I love screaming from a podium, I will be better served in other capacities." Well, job change or no job change, Trump and Habba's relationship is still weird, and it just keeps getting weirder.