Eric Trump Described Meghan Markle Using One Insulting Word
In the world of the Trumps, anything can be boiled down to one word and its opposite, with everything either the best or worst, biggest or smallest, and as the ratings-conscious family knows, popular or not — which is why Eric Trump calling Meghan Markle "unpopular" felt like he was rolling out the biggest insult he could imagine. According to the Daily Mail, the salacious adjective was deployed when Eric decided to take shots at Markle and husband Prince Harry, the two members of the royal family who have decamped to American soil. Eric said Harry is "one black sheep who doesn't exactly know where he is, led by a wife that is pretty unpopular." As for what Markle is really like behind closed doors, the jury seems split.
But Donald Trump's second-oldest son wasn't done offering opinions, going on to seemingly pit royal couple against royal couple (which already has plenty of alleged drama) by offering far more complimentary takes for Prince William and Princess Kate Middleton, saying to the Daily Mail, "Kate, I think she conducts herself so incredibly well and has been such a rock in the next generation of the family. And William, obviously, I don't really think has made a misstep."
Donald Trump may try to make Meghan and Harry leave
After formally leaving the UK for personal reasons, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took up residence in the U.S., which meant that Harry needed to get immigration papers as a non-native citizen, unlike American-born Markle. Per Newsweek, a right-wing think tank has been trying to use Harry's memoir admission of using "illegal drugs" as a case to have him kicked out of the country, presumably taking Markle with him. And while it seems unlikely, Donald Trump kept the rumors alive pending his presidential campaign, saying about Harry's drug use, "[If] he lied they'll have to take appropriate action" (via Newsweek). So, with Donald headed back to the White House, it is unclear just how badly he wants Harry and Meghan out of his country.
As for Eric Trump, while he may think Meghan is unpopular, he is not nearly as concerned with Harry's drug use as his father, with the Daily Mail reporting him to have said, "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either." Eric's divergence of opinion from his dad is rare for someone who wants to be just like his father. But in total, Eric went on to praise the royal family while singling out their members in America, saying, "The monarchy is a beautiful thing. I think Harry's done a huge detriment to it. He moved to the U.S. I'm not sure how well received he's been over here. He doesn't really exactly know where he is. But if you cast him aside from that family, the family's been incredible." It's tricky to gauge Harry and Meghan's popularity in the States, but one thing's for sure — they definitely won't be getting a fan letter from Eric anytime soon.