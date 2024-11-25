Eric Trump Described Meghan Markle Using One Insulting Word

After formally leaving the UK for personal reasons, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry took up residence in the U.S., which meant that Harry needed to get immigration papers as a non-native citizen, unlike American-born Markle. Per Newsweek, a right-wing think tank has been trying to use Harry's memoir admission of using "illegal drugs" as a case to have him kicked out of the country, presumably taking Markle with him. And while it seems unlikely, Donald Trump kept the rumors alive pending his presidential campaign, saying about Harry's drug use, "[If] he lied they'll have to take appropriate action" (via Newsweek). So, with Donald headed back to the White House, it is unclear just how badly he wants Harry and Meghan out of his country.

As for Eric Trump, while he may think Meghan is unpopular, he is not nearly as concerned with Harry's drug use as his father, with the Daily Mail reporting him to have said, "Truthfully I don't give a damn about Prince Harry and I don't think this country does either." Eric's divergence of opinion from his dad is rare for someone who wants to be just like his father. But in total, Eric went on to praise the royal family while singling out their members in America, saying, "The monarchy is a beautiful thing. I think Harry's done a huge detriment to it. He moved to the U.S. I'm not sure how well received he's been over here. He doesn't really exactly know where he is. But if you cast him aside from that family, the family's been incredible." It's tricky to gauge Harry and Meghan's popularity in the States, but one thing's for sure — they definitely won't be getting a fan letter from Eric anytime soon.