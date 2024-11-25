Michelle Obama Looks So Different With Her Natural Hair

Michelle Obama spent the majority of Barack Obama's political career and presidency wearing straight hairstyles. From her days accompanying him on the campaign trail to their first and second inaugural ball to the endless state dinners she helped host, Mrs. Obama became known for sporting a chic, flowy bob. Toward the end of Barack's second term, she played around with slightly longer hairstyles and highlights. Either way, aside from her brief experimentation with blunt-cut bangs, which didn't exactly go over well with the public — or even her most devoted supporters — it was extremely rare for the former First Lady to be seen with a single hair out of place in D.C. or beyond.

Of course, she had her talented hair stylist, Johnny Wright, to thank for most of her looks. Wright was also responsible for the health and vibrancy of her naturally curly hair, which was able to flourish after she transitioned from chemical hair relaxers. "It has grown a tremendous amount over the past eight years," Wright shared with the Los Angeles Times in 2016. "One thing that contributed to that was us going natural and moving away from chemicals." He continued, "I have felt that, for a women with her schedule that's getting her hair done quite often, it's better when it's healthier, and it's healthier when it's natural. Because of that, it's been able to grow out longer with the natural hair instead of relaxer."

At the time, Wright was still straightening Michelle's hair with heat tools. In recent years? Michelle has flaunted her natural texture — and she looks very different!