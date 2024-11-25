Michelle Obama Looks So Different With Her Natural Hair
Michelle Obama spent the majority of Barack Obama's political career and presidency wearing straight hairstyles. From her days accompanying him on the campaign trail to their first and second inaugural ball to the endless state dinners she helped host, Mrs. Obama became known for sporting a chic, flowy bob. Toward the end of Barack's second term, she played around with slightly longer hairstyles and highlights. Either way, aside from her brief experimentation with blunt-cut bangs, which didn't exactly go over well with the public — or even her most devoted supporters — it was extremely rare for the former First Lady to be seen with a single hair out of place in D.C. or beyond.
Of course, she had her talented hair stylist, Johnny Wright, to thank for most of her looks. Wright was also responsible for the health and vibrancy of her naturally curly hair, which was able to flourish after she transitioned from chemical hair relaxers. "It has grown a tremendous amount over the past eight years," Wright shared with the Los Angeles Times in 2016. "One thing that contributed to that was us going natural and moving away from chemicals." He continued, "I have felt that, for a women with her schedule that's getting her hair done quite often, it's better when it's healthier, and it's healthier when it's natural. Because of that, it's been able to grow out longer with the natural hair instead of relaxer."
At the time, Wright was still straightening Michelle's hair with heat tools. In recent years? Michelle has flaunted her natural texture — and she looks very different!
Natural hair suits Michelle Obama
Michelle Obama, who's experienced quite a transformation over the years, unofficially introduced the world to her natural hair in 2017 when she was caught out wearing her natural curls in a low ponytail, accented by a cool gray, sequin-laden head wrap. Similar to Malia Obama's post-White House hair evolution, it wouldn't be long before she started showing up to public events in all of her crowning glory. One of the most famous instances occurred in 2019 when she attended the Obama Summit Foundation, wearing her hair in gorgeous, shoulder-length ringlets pushed back off of her face. Contrasting the by-the-book glam she sported as first lady, Michelle's curly hair, which twinkled underneath the lights, exuded a different but equally gorgeous kind of elegance.
Of course, this is one of countless times that the former first lady decided to give her fab natural curls time to shine. In 2021, Michelle celebrated her birthday with a gorgeous black and white selfie (also seen above), which featured her naturally curly hair. However, her locks were much longer and considerably fuller in this Instagram photo, suggesting that she had continued to prioritize healthy hair care practices after returning to life as a civilian. "Thank you all for the lovely birthday wishes! I know this past year has been difficult for us all on so many levels, so I just hope you all are taking care of yourselves and finding joy in the smallest moments," she wrote in the post's caption. "Love you all."
By the way, we have to give Michelle's other edgy hair makeover (braids) a shout-out as well! In recent times, Mrs. Obama has cropped up with a variety of braided looks, further cementing herself as a style icon. 10/10 — no notes!