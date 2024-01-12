A Look At Malia Obama's Many Hairstyle Changes Post-White House

Malia Obama's personal style has flourished since the Obama family left White House living behind. Malia spent most of her teenage years at 1600 Pennsylvania Ave, sporting a conventional look defined usually by long, bone-straight hair (and the occasional bun or ponytail). It may not have been her preference, but it's what was expected — even former President Obama has acknowledged the pressures and stressors put on his daughters to uphold a particular aesthetic. "I mean Malia'll talk about black girl's hair and will have much opinions of that," the politician said during a conversation with Misty Copeland in 2016 (via Time). "And she's pretty opinionated ... that it costs a lot ... that sometimes girls can be just as tough on each other about how they're supposed to look."

Michelle Obama even cited her need to acclimate to mainstream beauty standards when discussing the reason she gravitated towards straightening her hair while in the white house, The Hill. Fortunately, Malia still managed to develop a more daring personal style in recent years. Actually, Malia and her sister, Sasha Obama, have rocked some bold looks since their father transitioned out of Washington D.C. Seriously, their style is perf! Malia, however, has shown more of her personality through her ever-changing hairstyles over the years. And they're all so fabulous, we're having trouble choosing our favorite look!