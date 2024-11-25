The Nickname Trump Fans Crowned Elon Musk Is A Total Diss To Melania
Elon Musk has long talked about being the first man on Mars, but now it appears that Donald Trump fans want him to stay here on Earth and become their "First Lady." The insinuation was first made by Ann Navarro on CNN after Musk appeared in a sprawling photo of Trump and all of his family, with Melania Trump noticeably absent. The jokingly handed over title of First Lady comes on the heels of Musk doing everything in his power to stump for Trump on the way to his winning his second term in office. The bromance actually began with rumored beef over Musk's purchase of X, formerly known as Twitter, until Musk went through a dramatic political U-turn, despite voting for Biden in 2020, only to fall head over heels for Trump and show up at his Pennsylvania rally to jump up and down on stage and proclaim his support. And it was a stage that Melania was conspicuously absent from.
So, if Elon Musk is coming for Melania's crown, the real question is, where has Melania been? It's been a question on everyone's mind during Donald Trump's campaign, with her only ever appearing by his side at the Republican National Convention. She never appeared during a single day of his five-week-long criminal trial, and ahead of the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Melania did not travel with her husband, with Trump instead surrounded by the likes of Laura Loomer, Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Eric Trump, and Alina Habba, his lawyer. What we have heard from Melania is that she has a memoir coming out, titled "Melania," and she has taken her promotion of the book to Musk's home turf of X to promote it. So maybe the shade goes both ways.
Musk and Melania will see each other in D.C.
With Elon Musk coming all aboard the Donald Trump train, it was only a matter of time before all of that free press resulted in Musk getting some reciprocated affection. And now we finally know how Trump is going to roll out the red carpet, and it's technically not as the First Lady. Tthe already-busy CEO of both Tesla and SpaceX was tapped to co-lead a new government entity titled the Department of Government Efficiency, which he will run alongside Vivek Ramaswamy, a former presidential candidate who dropped out and endorsed Trump, though the creation of the department depends on congressional approval. And while Musk appears to be headed to Melania's D.C. turf, the two have been spotted together before. The two shared the stage and politely pecked cheeks at Trump's Madison Square Garden rally just days before election day. Could they be friends, or are they frenemies?
Either way, if it seems like Trump and Musk are going full steam ahead and leaving Melania in the dust, we should also remember that beautiful dark olive-green jacket that Melania wore two years into Trump's first presidency. You know, the controversial one where the back was emblazoned with "I really don't care do U?" The jacket stirred up drama and thrust the otherwise self-described "private" First Lady into the spotlight, but it also may be our most enduring understanding of how Melania views her role as the wife of the president. So, while giving Melania's rightful First Lady title to Musk might seem like a diss, one has to wonder — does she even want to be the First Lady again?