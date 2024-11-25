The Nickname Trump Fans Crowned Elon Musk Is A Total Diss To Melania

Elon Musk has long talked about being the first man on Mars, but now it appears that Donald Trump fans want him to stay here on Earth and become their "First Lady." The insinuation was first made by Ann Navarro on CNN after Musk appeared in a sprawling photo of Trump and all of his family, with Melania Trump noticeably absent. The jokingly handed over title of First Lady comes on the heels of Musk doing everything in his power to stump for Trump on the way to his winning his second term in office. The bromance actually began with rumored beef over Musk's purchase of X, formerly known as Twitter, until Musk went through a dramatic political U-turn, despite voting for Biden in 2020, only to fall head over heels for Trump and show up at his Pennsylvania rally to jump up and down on stage and proclaim his support. And it was a stage that Melania was conspicuously absent from.

So, if Elon Musk is coming for Melania's crown, the real question is, where has Melania been? It's been a question on everyone's mind during Donald Trump's campaign, with her only ever appearing by his side at the Republican National Convention. She never appeared during a single day of his five-week-long criminal trial, and ahead of the presidential debate against Kamala Harris, Melania did not travel with her husband, with Trump instead surrounded by the likes of Laura Loomer, Matt Gaetz, Tulsi Gabbard, Eric Trump, and Alina Habba, his lawyer. What we have heard from Melania is that she has a memoir coming out, titled "Melania," and she has taken her promotion of the book to Musk's home turf of X to promote it. So maybe the shade goes both ways.