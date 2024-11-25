Mariah Carey's Most Scandalous Skin-Baring Outfits
Singers can come and go if they fail to grow and adapt to the times. The rise, fall, and resurgence of Mariah Carey's career shows that even superstars aren't immune from suffering career blips. Still, one thing remains certain regarding Carey, you can turn your back on her, but you'll never escape "All I Want for Christmas is You." Another thing that's a surefire bet is that she will always remain true to her love of flesh-flashing fashion, no matter the circumstances.
The mom-of-two is renowned for her va-va-voom style. She loves to flaunt her God-given bits, channeling Jessica Rabbit and rocking a sexy Santa look, both on and off the stage. Given the scanty styles and flimsy fits, it's little surprise that sometimes her cup overfloweth, resulting in on-air wardrobe malfunctions that Carey — or her adoring lambies — will never forget. Still, who doesn't love to see Mimi strutting her stuff in all her divalicious glory?
She appears to be the epitome of confidence, embracing her curves and loving the skin she's in. However, in 2017, Carey opened up about her struggles with low self-esteem. "Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in ... That is why music became such a big part of my life because it helped me overcome those issues," she told Page Six. Thankfully, Carey's scandalous, skin-baring outfits prove she's a pro at faking it till she's making it.
Carey's hip split and bandeau freedom statement
Mariah Carey has undergone a transformation over the years, both personally and style-wise. One of the major periods of change for the singer was splitting from her first husband, Tommy Mottola. When they met in 1991, Carey was fresh from graduating high school, and he was a music mogul 20 years her senior. The two married in 1993, and Motolla became Carey's manager, controlling her career and, unfortunately, every aspect of her life, down to what outfits she could and couldn't wear.
After walking away from him in 1997, she wasted no time debuting her new skimpy, super-sexy style. First up was the outfit Carey wore to the 1997 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City. It comprised a strappy bandana top and a low-riding, full-length skirt split to the hip.
"It was kind of the first time I was able to do what I wanted to do in terms of, like, whatever the ensemble was gonna be," Carey admitted while reminiscing about her past red carpet outfits for Vogue's "Life in Looks" series. "It's a tad revealing, what have you. The bandeau top, the little straps, and the skirt? The slit is kind of major. The slit is there. It's present. We see the slit." Carey remembered feeling a sense of joyous newfound freedom and just "living for the 'Butterfly' moment."
Mariah's boob-baring Billboards dress
By the time the 2015 Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas, Nevada, rolled around, Mariah Carey had perfected her super sexy, scandalous outfit style. Carey rocked the red carpet in a gown that left little to the imagination. It was all mini-skirt party at the front and long-dress business at the back, with see-through net paneling at the sides and a plunging front to allow for maximum boob-baring.
2015 was a milestone year for Carey. In January, she announced she was heading to Sin City. "I'm going to do my first-ever residency in Vegas at Caesars. This is a special event for me," Carey said on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show." "And again, I have to hope that the fans will enjoy this 'cause I'm gonna be performing, which was kind of inspired by my album 'Number 1's,' and this is now the updated version with 18 of them. ... Hopefully, other people will enjoy this. I've never done this before."
Carey also made her directorial debut in the Hallmark holiday flick "A Christmas Melody." Then, to round out 2015, Carey made every Lamb's year by announcing she'd be heading off on The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour in March 2016.
Mariah's sparkly sequin tube dress
Mariah Carey is the reigning queen of glitz and sparkle. She even starred in a movie called "Glitter" (although the less said about that, the better) and released a soundtrack album of the same name. Carey flaunted her inner glitter goddess when she appeared on "Jimmy Kimmel Live" in November 2023.
The singer looked resplendent in a gorgeous $4,823 strapless sequined stretch-crepe mini dress by Balmain. The divalicious skin-baring navy and gold outfit left little to the imagination, perfectly showcasing her curves and ample chest. She completed the look with a bolero jacket slung casually over her shoulders and sky-high strappy platform sandals.
Carey's outfit wasn't the only revealing thing of the night. Mimi confessed to Kimmel that she used to be a chronic crank caller, only stopping after the police intervened. "I was 11 years old with my friend, and there had been these girls that were really mean to me when I was six, and I never let it go. I couldn't let it die," Carey shared. "So me and my friend used to — every weekend, we'd go and stay at my mom's friend's house and we would just crank call the same girls and their mom."
Mariah's barely-there Grecian goddess
Mariah Carey was a glimmering Grecian goddess at the 2024 Recording Academy Honors in February. She flashed some serious flesh in a barely there bronze number created by Daniel Roseberry for Schiaparelli's couture fall 2023 collection. Carey's scandalous, skin-baring outfit comprised a form-fitting corset bodice with sheer fabric draped around the waist and over her hip to the ground.
The singer was honored with the Global Impact Award. Carey fangirled over the presenter, Stevie Wonder, before seriously shading the Grammys in her acceptance speech. "Oh my Gosh! Thank you, Stevie Wonder," she said after regaining her composure. "I will never not get excited to be in the company of your greatness. Ooh! Is this, is this, a real Grammy? I haven't seen one in so long."
Carey had good reason to take a dig at The National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences. Despite being the best-selling female artist of all time, with over 200 million album sales to her name, she's only ever scored a total of five Grammys from 34 nominations. Even more shocking, the last one was nearly two decades ago, in 2006. "They scammed me. ... They toy with me," Carey said of the snub during an appearance on Bowen Yang and Matt Rogers' "Las Culturistas" podcast in October 2024.
Mariah's bodacious bride
Mariah Carey loves an excuse to dress up, not that the diva of all divas ever really needs one, natch. So, it's hardly surprising that she goes all out for Halloween and Christmas. In true Mimi style, when she goes all out, she goes all out, and then some — it's a case of the shorter, the skimpier, and the sexier the outfit, the better.
Case in point: Carey's scandalous, skin-baring wedding get-up. Clad in a satin corset bodice with a little frilly lace bustle, elbow-length silky gloves, and sheer white stockings, she was far from the usual, run-of-the-mill blushing bride. "#TBT (that's Halloween [pumpkin emoji] NOT either of my two weddings)," Carey captioned a pic on Instagram.
Not surprisingly, her devoted legion of Lambs was totally there for it. "Resist her wedding dress SMH I want to get married to this woman that's a beautiful wedding dress," one gushed. "How beautiful you are, and how pleasant you are, O beloved girl, above all exquisite delights," another wrote. "Would you marry me??" a third asked.