Mariah Carey's Most Scandalous Skin-Baring Outfits

Singers can come and go if they fail to grow and adapt to the times. The rise, fall, and resurgence of Mariah Carey's career shows that even superstars aren't immune from suffering career blips. Still, one thing remains certain regarding Carey, you can turn your back on her, but you'll never escape "All I Want for Christmas is You." Another thing that's a surefire bet is that she will always remain true to her love of flesh-flashing fashion, no matter the circumstances.

The mom-of-two is renowned for her va-va-voom style. She loves to flaunt her God-given bits, channeling Jessica Rabbit and rocking a sexy Santa look, both on and off the stage. Given the scanty styles and flimsy fits, it's little surprise that sometimes her cup overfloweth, resulting in on-air wardrobe malfunctions that Carey — or her adoring lambies — will never forget. Still, who doesn't love to see Mimi strutting her stuff in all her divalicious glory?

She appears to be the epitome of confidence, embracing her curves and loving the skin she's in. However, in 2017, Carey opened up about her struggles with low self-esteem. "Growing up different, being biracial, having the whole thing where I did not know if I fit in ... That is why music became such a big part of my life because it helped me overcome those issues," she told Page Six. Thankfully, Carey's scandalous, skin-baring outfits prove she's a pro at faking it till she's making it.