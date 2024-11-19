Trump & Melania Give Nervous Response To More Kids In Rowdy Video Of Young Barron

Even before Barron Trump was born, Donald Trump made it clear to Melania Trump that he would be taking a hands-off approach to parenting. When the Slovenian-born former model was seven months pregnant with the couple's only child, they gave a joint interview that illustrated their respective roles in raising their son. "We are very independent, both of us," Melania told People in January 2006, when Barron was still in her belly. "I don't expect him to walk down Fifth Avenue with a stroller," she said of Donald. When Barron was a toddler, the couple was asked about potentially having more kids, and neither of them seemed enthused by the prospect.

"Entertainment Tonight" visited the Trumps at their home in Trump Tower in 2010, when Barron was 4 years old. The resurfaced video gives a hint as to why Melania only had one child. During a family photo shoot, footage was captured of Barron zooming around in his electric Mercedes toy car and climbing atop an almost-life-sized plush stuffed tiger and lion. The interviewer asked Donald about the possibility of having more kids. "I mean, it's always possible," he said with an unconvincing smirk. Melania was asked the same question and was quick to deflect. "Well, I say I have two kids. I have a big boy, Donald, and I have a little boy, Barron," she told ET, but the interviewer pressed on about the possibility of more children. "I never say never, but for now ..." Melania responded while rolling her eyes.

Perhaps Melania was not thrilled at the prospect of doing all the work herself all over again. One of the strange things about Donald's relationship with Barron is the father did not raise a finger to help raise him, as he even refused to change diapers. Contrary to her husband's approach, Melania was a hands-on mother.