Trump & Melania Give Nervous Response To More Kids In Rowdy Video Of Young Barron
Even before Barron Trump was born, Donald Trump made it clear to Melania Trump that he would be taking a hands-off approach to parenting. When the Slovenian-born former model was seven months pregnant with the couple's only child, they gave a joint interview that illustrated their respective roles in raising their son. "We are very independent, both of us," Melania told People in January 2006, when Barron was still in her belly. "I don't expect him to walk down Fifth Avenue with a stroller," she said of Donald. When Barron was a toddler, the couple was asked about potentially having more kids, and neither of them seemed enthused by the prospect.
"Entertainment Tonight" visited the Trumps at their home in Trump Tower in 2010, when Barron was 4 years old. The resurfaced video gives a hint as to why Melania only had one child. During a family photo shoot, footage was captured of Barron zooming around in his electric Mercedes toy car and climbing atop an almost-life-sized plush stuffed tiger and lion. The interviewer asked Donald about the possibility of having more kids. "I mean, it's always possible," he said with an unconvincing smirk. Melania was asked the same question and was quick to deflect. "Well, I say I have two kids. I have a big boy, Donald, and I have a little boy, Barron," she told ET, but the interviewer pressed on about the possibility of more children. "I never say never, but for now ..." Melania responded while rolling her eyes.
Perhaps Melania was not thrilled at the prospect of doing all the work herself all over again. One of the strange things about Donald's relationship with Barron is the father did not raise a finger to help raise him, as he even refused to change diapers. Contrary to her husband's approach, Melania was a hands-on mother.
Melania Trump's familiar response to having more kids
Not only did Melania Trump not receive much help from Donald Trump in raising their kid, but she claimed that she had little help overall, saying that Barron Trump didn't have a nanny growing up. "I am a full time mom; that is my first job. The most important job ever," Melania told Parenting.com in 2012, when Barron was 6 years old. She also broached the subject of Donald steering clear of diaper duty. "I didn't want him to change the diapers or put Barron to bed. I love every minute of it," Melania added.
The following year, the one-time skincare line owner spoke about how Barron liked to dress. "He's not a sweatpants child," Melania told ABC News in April 2013. In fact, she said that the youngster would often wear a suit to emulate his dad. Melania was asked if she and Donald planned to have any more kids, and her response was almost identical to what she told "Entertainment Tonight" three years earlier. "I don't like to say never, but my life is very busy," Melania replied. "We are happy and my hands are full with my two boys- my big boy and my little boy!" she added. This seemed to be a canned response that Melania had in the holster whenever she was asked about having more children with Donald.
As the years went by, Melania continued to do the brunt of the parenting. "Barron is 9 years old. He needs somebody as a parent there, so I am with him all the time. As you know my husband is traveling all the time," she told People in September 2015. Meanwhile, Donald mildly undercut his wife's efforts by telling Page Six a month later that she had help.