The Stunning Transformation Of Knox Jolie-Pitt

Remember what we said about Knox Jolie-Pitt flexing his creative muscles? Well, so far, that consists of his role in "Kung Fu Panda 3," which was released in 2016. Knox voiced the role of a panda name Ku Ku. But he wasn't alone, as three of his other siblings also contributed to the project. With that said, Angelina Jolie revealed at the time that Knox and his siblings were not aching to start their acting careers. "They were kind of shy," she shared about the recording process to ET. "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it."

Angelina spoke more about her kids' inclusion in the film during an interview with "Today." "So much fun. I think what was so sweet about it was they took it very seriously," she said about working with her children in January 2016. "They came in and they said ... 'I'm not sure if I could do this.' And then to talk them through it, I mean simple little things, but they really took it seriously as a job and to get it right." Ultimately, the mother-of-six hoped her kids didn't want to take up acting. "I hope not. We've always said if they're going to be actors, we want them to do something and then be actors."