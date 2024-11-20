The Stunning Transformation Of Knox Jolie-Pitt
Knox Jolie-Pitt's stunning height transformation has sparked renewed interest in the rarely seen teenager. However, Knox's outing with his mother, Angelina Jolie, at the 2024 Governor's Awards isn't the only time the twin has managed to keep up with his famous family. Knox, one of Brangelina's six children, lives a pretty lowkey life compared to his A-list parents, but he has also dabbled within the creative world a time or two. But before we dig into Knox's creative endeavors, and whether he inherited his parent's penchant for entertainment, here's a little more info to bring you up to speed.
Knox made his triumphant debut, along with his twin sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, on July 12, 2008. Similar to the other biological Jolie-Pitt kids — Brad and Angelina also have three adopted children — interest in Knox's life started from the moment Angelina announced her pregnancy and shared her shock about becoming a mom to twins. And we're not surprised! After all, Angelina was pregnant with Knox and Vivienne when she and her "Kung Fu Panda" co-star, Jack Black, posed for the viral photos of their bellies pressed together during their hilarious press run. So he was obviously destined for the spotlight. Of course, Knox has also experienced some pretty notable moments outside of the womb.
Knox had a lowkey first birthday with twin Vivienne
Knox Jolie-Pitt celebrated his first birthday in July 2009. Despite being born to wealthy actors who could've easily thrown him an over-the-top, totally unnecessary birthday bash, Knox enjoyed a pretty lowkey birthday with his sister, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt. According to Digital Spy, the twins enjoyed a family-centric birthday that sounded pretty simple. Even sweeter? Their birthday cake was made extra special by the culinary efforts of their big brothers and sisters! As for photos of the shindig? Knox's A-list parents have never shared any. Perhaps the Jolie-Pitt family preferred to save the most special moments for themselves.
And while Knox may not have been in attendance at many public events over the years, paparazzi photos of this particular Jolie-Pitt heir are plentiful. In December 2010, roughly two months after his second birthday, photogs captured Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie adorably juggling baby duties as they spent time at Lee's Art Shop, located in New York City. As you can see in the photo above, Angelina held Vivienne Jolie-Pitt, while Brad held Knox. More importantly? The quartet was dressed in their very best winter wear — especially Knox, who wore a fuzzy black sweater over an all-black hoodie.
Knox Jolie-Pitt was camera ready in NYC
Celebrities may be used to playing nice with the paparazzi, but their kids aren't always up for playing the part. (Paging North West!) With that said, paparazzi have a reputation for being loud, intrusive, and just plain rude, which can totally be unsettling, so we don't blame them. But that doesn't seem to apply to Knox Jolie-Pitt! At least it didn't when he was a young child. From a young age, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's son seemed to embrace the chaotic attention that followed his family during outings. For example, Knox met the NYC paparazzi with a smile in April 2013 as he emerged from a car with his mother.
If you were wondering what business the almost-5-year-old was conducting in the Big Apple, well, we don't exactly have access to his itinerary. But, we can tell you what Angelina, who was totally upstaged by her son in the photo, was doing. According to USA Today, Angelina attended the Women in the World Summit that month, and spoke to the crowd, though it sounds like she was also upstaged by acting legend Meryl Streep, who spouted a bit of indelicate language when it was her turn to take the microphone. So it seems Knox was simply supporting his mother.
Knox was in Kung Fu Panda
Remember what we said about Knox Jolie-Pitt flexing his creative muscles? Well, so far, that consists of his role in "Kung Fu Panda 3," which was released in 2016. Knox voiced the role of a panda name Ku Ku. But he wasn't alone, as three of his other siblings also contributed to the project. With that said, Angelina Jolie revealed at the time that Knox and his siblings were not aching to start their acting careers. "They were kind of shy," she shared about the recording process to ET. "They don't really want to be actors, but I didn't want them to miss the opportunity. They came in, and they had a lot of fun with it."
Angelina spoke more about her kids' inclusion in the film during an interview with "Today." "So much fun. I think what was so sweet about it was they took it very seriously," she said about working with her children in January 2016. "They came in and they said ... 'I'm not sure if I could do this.' And then to talk them through it, I mean simple little things, but they really took it seriously as a job and to get it right." Ultimately, the mother-of-six hoped her kids didn't want to take up acting. "I hope not. We've always said if they're going to be actors, we want them to do something and then be actors."
Knox Jolie-Pitt is a boxer
So far, Angelina Jolie's wish about her kids not seriously pursuing acting has come true — at least as far as Knox Jolie-Pitt is concerned. However, that doesn't mean he and his twin don't have other hobbies to stimulate their creativity. According to Woman's Day, the teenager has a wide range of interests. "Viv has said she wants to be a humanitarian and philanthropist," shared a source in 2020 about his sister, Vivienne. "Meanwhile, Knox is interested in becoming a tech engineer and developing software." They also revealed that Knox's "drawings have been converted into jewelry. He's even been learning sign language while his twin sister studies Arabic."
However, Knox also has other hobbies. For starters, paparazzi captured the teen hauling his boxing gloves into the gym in July 2024. There are also videos of Knox in the ring with a trainer circulating online. In one TikTok video, Knox can be seen practicing his form with a sparring buddy. Although much of the video is a slideshow of photos set to music, the teen can also be seen taking a few tumbles as he brushed up on his skills. The date of the video is unknown. However, Knox looked considerably younger there than during his Governors Awards appearance in November 2024, so it was likely taken a while ago.
Knox may not have the best relationship with Brad Pitt
Knox Jolie-Pitt obviously has a close relationship with his mother, Angelina Jolie, but what's his relationship like with his father, Brad Pitt? While Knox was often captured out bonding with his father during his younger years, it appears things have become strained in the years since Brad and Angelina initiated their divorce, which still isn't final. According to People, Knox and Vivienne Jolie-Pitt were the only two kids of his that Brad was in contact with, and even that has been minimal as of late. "He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule," shared a source.
Unfortunately, it doesn't appear as if Knox's attendance at the Governors Awards is helping his relationship with his father, who's still deadlocked in a legal case with Angelina. "Brad only gets to see his children when they walk on the carpet with their mom and the timing of this could not be any more suspicious considering it was just decided that he and Angie are headed to trial," a Daily Mail insider shared in November 2024. "Knox wants nothing to do with Hollywood and has no communication with Brad." They continued, "Of course, it bothers him that Angelina has turned them against him. She did this while they were all young and they didn't even get a chance to make up their minds about him."