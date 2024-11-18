We Can't Get Over Knox Jolie-Pitt's Stunning Height Transformation

How does Knox Jolie-Pitt measure up to his famous mom? Knox is the second youngest child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Born in July 2008, Knox beat Vivienne Jolie-Pitt into the world, securing his spot as the oldest twin, and fifth overall out of Pitt and Jolie's six children. According to CBS News, Knox and Vivienne were born in the lap of luxury at a hospital in Nice, France. Their parents and four siblings — three of whom were adopted — had been awaiting their arrival at the upscale Château Miraval, the winery Jolie and Pitt went to war over after their divorce. Thanks to elevated media interest, it took a bit of maneuvering for Jolie and her babies to emerge from the hospital without being caught by the paparazzi, but they made a successful, early-morning escape, per People.

The chaos surrounding Knox and Vivienne's birth was expected given Jolie and Pitt's fame. And while the Jolie-Pitt kids have certainly grown up fast, they've managed to navigate life's milestones under the guise of semi-privacy. That said, they have been spotted alongside their famous parents several times over the years. Years before Jolie and Pitt split, Knox was caught out with Vivienne, kicking off their eighth birthday by filling their bellies with some of their fave foods. According to ET, the twins started their day at The Griddle Café, an eatery located in West Hollywood. At the time, the kids barely reached Jolie's chest. Now, Knox — 16 as of July 2024 — is considerably taller as his famous mother!