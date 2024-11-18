We Can't Get Over Knox Jolie-Pitt's Stunning Height Transformation
How does Knox Jolie-Pitt measure up to his famous mom? Knox is the second youngest child of Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt. Born in July 2008, Knox beat Vivienne Jolie-Pitt into the world, securing his spot as the oldest twin, and fifth overall out of Pitt and Jolie's six children. According to CBS News, Knox and Vivienne were born in the lap of luxury at a hospital in Nice, France. Their parents and four siblings — three of whom were adopted — had been awaiting their arrival at the upscale Château Miraval, the winery Jolie and Pitt went to war over after their divorce. Thanks to elevated media interest, it took a bit of maneuvering for Jolie and her babies to emerge from the hospital without being caught by the paparazzi, but they made a successful, early-morning escape, per People.
The chaos surrounding Knox and Vivienne's birth was expected given Jolie and Pitt's fame. And while the Jolie-Pitt kids have certainly grown up fast, they've managed to navigate life's milestones under the guise of semi-privacy. That said, they have been spotted alongside their famous parents several times over the years. Years before Jolie and Pitt split, Knox was caught out with Vivienne, kicking off their eighth birthday by filling their bellies with some of their fave foods. According to ET, the twins started their day at The Griddle Café, an eatery located in West Hollywood. At the time, the kids barely reached Jolie's chest. Now, Knox — 16 as of July 2024 — is considerably taller as his famous mother!
Knox Jolie-Pitt is taller than mom, Angeline Jolie
Knox Jolie-Pitt is a bit more lowkey than his older siblings, who are living their adult lives. However, he decided to steal a little shine for himself as his mother Angelina Jolie's guest at the 2024 Governors Awards. Jolie and Knox exuded palpable joy as they posed for photos on the red carpet while dressed in some rather dashing ensembles. Jolie, for her part, wore a sparkly, two-toned gold dress while Knox stepped out in a standard black tuxedo and large black bowtie. Of course, the most important detail of their outing is the fact that the 16-year-old is now taller than his mother, whose own height was aided by heels.
For context, Jolie hovers just under 5 feet, 7 inches, according to IMDb. And since the average pair of heels is at least three inches (and up), this means that Knox could very well be 5-foot-10 or possibly even 5-foot-11. After all, his father is Brad Pitt, who is known for his long and lean stature (not to mention undeniable good looks). The "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" star's height is listed as 5 foot, 11 inches flat on IMDb, making him just as tall or slightly taller than his youngest son. With that said, Knox may not yet be finished growing, so it's very well possible that he may actually eclipse his famous father in height as well. Of course, the same also goes for Knox's twin, Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.
Social media is in awe of Knox and Angelina's resemblance
Knox Jolie-Pitt's surprising height definitely isn't the only thing that has people reacting on social media. Fans are also pointing out how much Knox looks like his mom, Angelina Jolie. "I think this is the first picture of Knox I've seen of him in years, wow he looks so grown up and a spitting image of Angelina!" wrote a fan on Reddit. A second user agreed, citing Jolie's other biological kids who share her resemblance. "Angie has strong genes, it seems like all of her biokids favor her," commented a second user. Meanwhile, another fan compared Knox to his sister, Shiloh Jolie-Pitt, who's also been compared to their famous mother. "100% thought this was Shiloh! The genes be genesing so hard," wrote the fan.
Of course, Brad Pitt wasn't left out of the conversation surrounding Knox, as many fans also believe that the teen looks a lot like his father, too. "Knox is all grown up Looks just like a young Brad. Angelina is timeless. Stunning duo," tweeted one user on X, formerly known as Twitter. Referencing "Maury," a show that usually involved paternity suits, another user hilariously tweeted, "Brad Pitt...you ARE the father." That said, there are just as many fans who think that Knox looks like his father and his mother. "A perfect blend of his parents! It's crazy how beautiful their kids are. Glad she's introducing him to the 'world,'" tweeted one fan. Whichever parent Knox takes after, his future already looks bright!