The Rumors Surrounding Olivia Dunne's Breakup With Her Ex
Before Olivia Dunne's rise to fame, she was a rookie member of the LSU Tigers gymnastics team at Louisiana State University. Soon, with a growing social media presence, Dunne was making an eye-watering amount from lucrative brand deals and quickly became affiliated with well-known brands like Vuori and American Eagle. Of course, her all-American good looks definitely didn't hurt in growing her fanbase, and within it, many were itching to know more about her personal life. While Dunne has been pretty private about her relationships, one juicy tidbit about an ex came out during a recent podcast appearance — and the gymnast was completely caught off guard.
During a July 2022 episode of the "BFFs" podcast, host Dave Portnoy brought up a flirty moment Dunne had with comedian Josh Richards the year before. When Richards tried to shoot his shot with the athlete, she revealed that she had a boyfriend. During the podcast appearance, Dunne admitted, "That didn't age well. No, that [relationship] just did not work out." She explained that the reason for their breakup was because her beau was uncomfortable with her fame. But soon after, in a jaw-dropping twist, Portnoy revealed that the breakup wasn't just about Dunne's rising fame— and that there was more to the story.
Olivia Dunne's ex reportedly cheated on her
Olivia Dunne was not prepared for the info Dave Portnoy had on her ex during the "BFFs" podcast. According to the Barstool Sports owner, a woman who had been seeing Dunne's ex at the same time as the gymnast shared DMs with the show to prove she was the other woman. Portnoy stated that one of the messages he received was a screenshot of her conversation with Dunne that read, "Here's me with your boyfriend in bed." A stunned Dunne didn't confirm or deny the rumor, but it was clear by her expression that it wasn't far from the truth. It's unclear who the mysterious ex-boyfriend was, as she never revealed his identity.
Dunne is super private about her love life, but another — entirely unconfirmed — rumor suggested that she had a brief romance with country singer Morgan Wallen. According to "Before They Were Famous," there were whispers that the two had hooked up right before the "Cowgirls" singer canceled his concert in April 2023. That said, It's far-fetched, unlikely, and probably not true.
Dunne is now in what appears to be a healthy relationship with a boyfriend who is also an athlete and no stranger to life in the spotlight.
Olivia Dunne's current boyfriend is an MLB player
Olivia Dunne's ex may not have liked her being in the spotlight, but her current boyfriend, Paul Skenes, has no problem declaring his love for her. Dunne first teased her blossoming romance in June 2023 when she shared some pics that showed her enjoying an LSU Tigers baseball game in Omaha, Nebraska. At the time, Skenes was on the team as the pitcher. A few months later, Skenes, now a member of the Pittsburgh Pirates, confirmed his relationship with Dunne in an interview with the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. On handling their fame as public figures, Skenes stated, "It can be a pain in the butt sometimes, to be honest, in terms of actually going somewhere." However, the two share a mutual understanding of the pressures of fame. "It's nice to be able to have that conversation. She does get it. I do wish she could come to a baseball game and just enjoy it. It does irk me. I don't have any control over it. She really doesn't either," he admitted.
Skenes opened up to ESPN about his first date with Dunne and that they made sure to stay incognito. "If we had been spotted, it would have made waves in Baton Rouge," he declared. Still, despite the inconveniences of dating a famous athlete, he credited Dunne's experience as a public figure for helping him navigate stardom. "She knows how to deal with it, and I know how to deal with it now, too. She's been so good for me," Skenes gushed.