The Rumors Surrounding Olivia Dunne's Breakup With Her Ex

Olivia Dunne was not prepared for the info Dave Portnoy had on her ex during the "BFFs" podcast. According to the Barstool Sports owner, a woman who had been seeing Dunne's ex at the same time as the gymnast shared DMs with the show to prove she was the other woman. Portnoy stated that one of the messages he received was a screenshot of her conversation with Dunne that read, "Here's me with your boyfriend in bed." A stunned Dunne didn't confirm or deny the rumor, but it was clear by her expression that it wasn't far from the truth. It's unclear who the mysterious ex-boyfriend was, as she never revealed his identity.

Dunne is super private about her love life, but another — entirely unconfirmed — rumor suggested that she had a brief romance with country singer Morgan Wallen. According to "Before They Were Famous," there were whispers that the two had hooked up right before the "Cowgirls" singer canceled his concert in April 2023. That said, It's far-fetched, unlikely, and probably not true.

Dunne is now in what appears to be a healthy relationship with a boyfriend who is also an athlete and no stranger to life in the spotlight.