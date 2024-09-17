The Eye-Watering Amount Olivia Dunne Makes From Social Media

For years, college athletes couldn't earn a dime off their talents — unless you count trophies and medals. The NCAA made sure of that, strictly forbidding them from earning any real cash. But in 2021, the game changed — literally. Young athletes were finally allowed to cash in on their Name, Image, and Likeness (N.I.L.) rights, and gymnast Olivia "Livvy" Dunne wasted no time in doing just that. In fact, the athlete, who shocked fans when she decided to compete in the NCAA for a fifth year, reportedly managed to pull in as much as six figures for a single social media post. Yup, you read that right — six figures for one post.

The moment N.I.L. was implemented, brands practically tripped over themselves trying to get Dunne to sign with them. She became the first college athlete to land a deal with WME Sports, the same agency that handles sports heavyweights like Serena Williams and Novak Djokovic. Not stopping there, the Louisiana State University gymnast bagged a six-figure deal with athleisure brand Vuori and added more big names to her roster, including L'Oréal, Forever 21, Nautica, Spotify, and YouTube. The reason? Her social media following, of course. As of writing, she has a collective 14.4 million followers across Instagram, TikTok, and X (formerly Twitter).

While her face might be plastered across various campaigns, her real cash cow is sponsored content on social media, admitting that she once charged as much as half a million for a post across her socials. Not bad for a day's work!