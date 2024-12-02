Joe Biden's True Feelings About Trump Reportedly Involve A Few Curse Words
Politics may be all about being tactful, but President Joe Biden is done with diplomacy. A source told Politico that the 81-year-old president called Donald Trump a "sick f**k" in private and told someone, "What a f**king a**hole the guy is." Perhaps still trying to remain a role model, or maybe just trying to preserve that signature rasp in his voice, President Biden has typically been more reserved when discussing his distaste for Trump. That was the case during his Valley Forge address on the most recent anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, where he spoke about Trump's comments regarding the attacks on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying, "[Trump] jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi's skull, and he thinks that's funny. He laughed about it. What a sick..." President Biden then leaned away from the mic to let the audience's imagination fill in the four-letter blank, though now we know what he was thinking.
Politico also reports that much of Biden's anger and expletive-fuel remarks revolves around the violent rhetoric that he sees Trump using to stir up anger, which he allegedly believes is a threat to the nation and unpatriotic. With Biden's tendency to slip up on his words, one has to wonder if he'll choose them wisely when the time comes to formally welcome Trump back into the White House.
Trump has no problem pushing back
The Donald Trump campaign had no problem lashing back after hearing about Joe Biden's remarks, with senior Trump adviser Chris Lacivita saying, "It's a shame that Crooked Biden disrespects the presidency both publicly and privately. But then again, it's no surprise he disrespects the 45th president the same way he disrespects the American people with his failed policies." And after that, when President Biden dropped out of his re-election campaign and was replaced by Kamala Harris, Trump certainly didn't go easy on him.
And where Biden may try to keep his curse words for private conversation, Trump has no problem letting them fly. The New York Times noted that "Mr. Trump has always been more prone than any of his predecessors in the White House to publicly use what were once called dirty words. But in his third campaign for the presidency, his speeches have grown coarser and coarser." As for just how coarse, the New York Times crunched the numbers and data showed that Trump had used expletives at least 140 times this year. Of course, that number skyrockets to 1,787 when including more mild terms. It may not be good to have an arms race when it comes to cursing, but both Trump and Biden certainly have no problems saying how they really feel.