Joe Biden's True Feelings About Trump Reportedly Involve A Few Curse Words

Politics may be all about being tactful, but President Joe Biden is done with diplomacy. A source told Politico that the 81-year-old president called Donald Trump a "sick f**k" in private and told someone, "What a f**king a**hole the guy is." Perhaps still trying to remain a role model, or maybe just trying to preserve that signature rasp in his voice, President Biden has typically been more reserved when discussing his distaste for Trump. That was the case during his Valley Forge address on the most recent anniversary of the January 6th insurrection, where he spoke about Trump's comments regarding the attacks on Nancy Pelosi's husband, saying, "[Trump] jokes about an intruder, whipped up by the Big Trump Lie, taking a hammer to Paul Pelosi's skull, and he thinks that's funny. He laughed about it. What a sick..." President Biden then leaned away from the mic to let the audience's imagination fill in the four-letter blank, though now we know what he was thinking.

Politico also reports that much of Biden's anger and expletive-fuel remarks revolves around the violent rhetoric that he sees Trump using to stir up anger, which he allegedly believes is a threat to the nation and unpatriotic. With Biden's tendency to slip up on his words, one has to wonder if he'll choose them wisely when the time comes to formally welcome Trump back into the White House.