How Mariah Carey's Kids Really Feel About Her Most Iconic Song

Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has become an inescapable symbol of the Christmas season since '94, but the iconic song doesn't always put her kids in the same merry mood. Although Carey's Christmas classic has earned her millions of dollars over the years and may even eclipse her most celebrated pop and R&B hits in popularity — and definitely in longevity — her kids just aren't that impressed.

In December 2023, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon shared their true feelings about the Christmas mainstay during an Instagram video with their famous mom. As Carey, in true form, posed elegantly in a red, glittery body suit and belted out the song's opening lines, her kids couldn't hold back their true feelings about the impromptu performance. "Mom, please, we don't want to do this every single time," said her son, Moroccan. "Every single time," co-signed her daughter, Monroe. Unable to let her kids spoil her Christmas spirit, Carey hit back with, "Come on, it's festive," before transitioning back into the jolly melody.

Given that 'Roc and 'Roe, as Carey adorably calls them, have probably had front-row access to their mother's Christmas shenanigans since their birth, we'll give them a pass for being immune to the greatness. Plus, it's not like they haven't played a major role in Carey's Christmas celebrations over the years. But don't take our word for it!