How Mariah Carey's Kids Really Feel About Her Most Iconic Song
Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" has become an inescapable symbol of the Christmas season since '94, but the iconic song doesn't always put her kids in the same merry mood. Although Carey's Christmas classic has earned her millions of dollars over the years and may even eclipse her most celebrated pop and R&B hits in popularity — and definitely in longevity — her kids just aren't that impressed.
In December 2023, Monroe and Moroccan Cannon shared their true feelings about the Christmas mainstay during an Instagram video with their famous mom. As Carey, in true form, posed elegantly in a red, glittery body suit and belted out the song's opening lines, her kids couldn't hold back their true feelings about the impromptu performance. "Mom, please, we don't want to do this every single time," said her son, Moroccan. "Every single time," co-signed her daughter, Monroe. Unable to let her kids spoil her Christmas spirit, Carey hit back with, "Come on, it's festive," before transitioning back into the jolly melody.
Given that 'Roc and 'Roe, as Carey adorably calls them, have probably had front-row access to their mother's Christmas shenanigans since their birth, we'll give them a pass for being immune to the greatness. Plus, it's not like they haven't played a major role in Carey's Christmas celebrations over the years. But don't take our word for it!
Mariah Carey's twins seem to love Christmas
Mariah Carey's children may be over "All I Want For Christmas Is You," but trust, they get their Christmas fill! In addition to dwelling in the same residence as the Queen of Christmas, they've rocked the stage during her beloved holiday performances. For example, Monroe Cannon flaunted her musical talent by helping Carey sing "Away in a Manger" back in 2022. As you can see in the video above, Monroe not only shares Carey's appreciation for Christmas, but her striking vocal chords as well. However, the best part of the clip is that the mother-daughter duo obviously cherishes spending quality time together (even if singing in front of thousands is not your run-of-the-mill bonding activity).
Monroe and Moroccan are participating in Carey's 2024 Christmas tour. In footage captured by People, the twins can be seen hilariously manning the stage by playing instruments and dancing during their mother's intermission. "What do you guys think about taking over the show while I go backstage for a little while?" joked Carey before she gave her kids free rein to wow the crowd with their talents. Of course, it's not surprising that rhythm and musicality come naturally. Also not surprising? Carey's kids have a lavish taste! "Wait, I think I remember your list! You wanted ... a Birkin, a pink Lambo — Woah, we can't even drive! You my momma's child," Moroccan said about her Christmas wish list.
Ahh, gotta love a family that appreciates the art of entertainment!