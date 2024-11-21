The Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 CMA Awards
It's that time of year again, folks! As country music's most decorated stars put their best feet forward at the Country Music Awards, we've been on the lookout to identify which stars actually heeded their stylists' advice and, more importantly, which ones may have taken things into their own hands. Unlike some of the more prestigious ceremonies out there — such as the Academy Awards or the Grammys — the CMAs are usually much less structured, giving stars wiggle room to proudly weave their country influences into their red carpet looks (for better or worse).
With that said, if the worst-dressed celebs at the 2023 CMA Awards were any indication, then a little constructive criticism can actually be a healthy thing. After all, countless country music stars get it right every year, proving that personal expression is sometimes better than conforming to high fashion. For example, one notable standout is Lainey Wilson — one of this year's hosts — who opened the show wearing a sparkly pinstripe suit alongside co-hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Of course, the country music songbird is just one of many country music stars who totally owned the event.
Unfortunately, the many, many fashion wins weren't enough to distract from some of the worst-dressed celebs at 2024's CMA Awards.
Teddy Swims' look missed the mark
Teddy Swims is one of several artists who rocked the stage at the 2024 CMA Awards. Unfortunately, his big night got off to a rocky start when he walked the red carpet alongside his collaborator, Thomas Rhett, dressed in an oversized, striped, zippered shawl. And while we appreciate Swim's attempt to lean into the old Western aesthetic, the look is just ... a lot. Swims' shiny black leather pants only enhance the outfit's gaudy factor, though we definitely appreciate his black, fringed cowboy hat. Hey, it adds character!
Dustin Lynch should have picked a different color
Dustin Lynch turned the CMA red carpet into a family affair by bringing his mother, Patti Lynch as his date. And while he'd get a 10 if this were a contest for good sons, well, it isn't. As you can see, Dustin got a little too matchy-matchy when picking out his look for the event. While the structure of Dustin's ultra-fitted suit definitely complements his trim figure, the head-to-toe brown is a bit much on the eyes. Unfortunately, the white T-shirt underneath doesn't provide enough contrast. His boots are nice, though!
Kacey Musgraves is too perf for this dress
Kacey Musgraves is so gorge that it almost feels wrong to criticize her. However, the "Three Little Birds" songstress rolled up to the CMAs rocking a dress that, well, definitely didn't complement her beauty. If she'd only worn the form-fitting, spaghetti-strapped, blue dress that was seemingly drowning in crystals, we could have appreciated the vision, even if it would have been a little underwhelming on its own. However, she definitely lost major points for the matching blue feathered shawl that should have never seen the light of day.
Paul Wight didn't even try
Paul Wight is a wrestler who has dabbled in acting, so maybe he shouldn't be held to the same standards as the musicians attending the Country Music Association Awards. After all, it's not exactly his element. With that said, we couldn't overlook the complete and utter lack of effort that went into his red carpet ensemble. Despite being surrounded by a sea of colorful, festive outfits, Wight showed up wearing a white button-down and black blazer over jeans. You know, the same look you could find while traversing any strip mall in the country.
Neither did Keith Urban
We love Keith Urban and his twangy country drawl, so he doesn't have to be a trendsetter. And yet, seeing him put absolutely zero effort into his red carpet look is more than disappointing -– especially since as a highly decorated country music star, award shows definitely are his thing. And yet, he decided to show up wearing an equally boring look comprised of a pair of black pants, a black shirt, and a black jean jacket. It seems he attempted to liven things up by choosing a jacket with a wooly lining, but honestly, we have a feeling that he was just cold. After all, the awards were held in Nashville!
Shaboozey chose the worst shade of green
Look, Shaboozey (who got his stage name in a super cool way), can basically do no wrong in our eyes. Well, until now, that is. You see, the "A Bar Song (Tipsy)" crooner, who performed his hit song on the big stage for the first time this year, arrived to the big event wearing a mint-green suit adorned with black appliques. We're not sure where this particular shade of green fits into the fashion canon, but it definitely didn't work for the CMAs. Plus, the suit would have benefitted from another round of tailoring.
Kimberly Schlapman tried to do too much
The CMAs may not exactly be synonymous with high fashion, but we always appreciate when a star goes above and beyond. Enter Kimberly Schlapman, the crooner from Little Big Town, whose CMA look may be the result of a little too much ambition. While her strapless white gown fit her like a glove, she probably should have flipped a coin when deciding whether to go with the enormous black bow slapped onto her bustline or the 3-D black flecks littering the dress. We might have axed the latter and kept the bow, but that's just us.
Jenee Fleenor definitely did too much
Jenee Fleenor, who was up for musician of the year at the 2024 CMA awards, almost got things right, but she made one glaring mistake. You see, Fleenor lost her category to Charlie Worsham, and she, unfortunately, also made zero strides in the unofficial fashion awards. Why? Well, by highlighting her long-sleeved, ankle-length gown with a thick white outline (with the cowboy hat to match), she transformed what could have totally been an elegant, classic look into ... well ... that. Oh well, at least she has her shining smile!
Freddie Freeman's look was too basic
Freddie Freeman is one of several athletes who showed up to support country music's most talented. However, it definitely didn't reflect in his CMA Awards outfit. You see, the MLB star showed up to event dressed just a tad less casual than he does during baseball practice. As you can see, Freeman posed for photos on the red carpet wearing a simple all-gray look comprised of a matching dress shirt and pants. Devoid of any discernable buttons aside from those on his cuffs, the look fell flat in even the most basic metrics. Bonus points for the slightly interesting design on his collar, though.