The Worst Dressed Celebrities At The 2024 CMA Awards

It's that time of year again, folks! As country music's most decorated stars put their best feet forward at the Country Music Awards, we've been on the lookout to identify which stars actually heeded their stylists' advice and, more importantly, which ones may have taken things into their own hands. Unlike some of the more prestigious ceremonies out there — such as the Academy Awards or the Grammys — the CMAs are usually much less structured, giving stars wiggle room to proudly weave their country influences into their red carpet looks (for better or worse).

With that said, if the worst-dressed celebs at the 2023 CMA Awards were any indication, then a little constructive criticism can actually be a healthy thing. After all, countless country music stars get it right every year, proving that personal expression is sometimes better than conforming to high fashion. For example, one notable standout is Lainey Wilson — one of this year's hosts — who opened the show wearing a sparkly pinstripe suit alongside co-hosts Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning. Of course, the country music songbird is just one of many country music stars who totally owned the event.

Unfortunately, the many, many fashion wins weren't enough to distract from some of the worst-dressed celebs at 2024's CMA Awards.