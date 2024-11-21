The Viral Ring Girl From Tyson Vs Paul Fight Says Her DMs Have Been 'Just Going Crazy'

Considering all the grumbling around the Mike Tyson versus Jake Paul fight, it comes as no surprise that viewers were thirsty for something to distract them from the main event. Luckily for everyone, ring girl Sydney Thomas was happy to waltz her way into the hearts of Netflix viewers. Thomas, a college student at the University of Alabama, was the breakout star of the November 15, 2024, brawl, and the internet certainly noticed.

In an interview with Us Weekly, Thomas admits to waking up to more than she bargained for. "My DMs are just insanely flooded right now," she beamed. "There's definitely been some pretty big names and brands that have reached out. ... The DMs and all that are just going crazy right now." Although she's keeping mum on who her potential brand deals might be with, Thomas is also acknowledging that the newfound attention is both welcome and overwhelming. Per reporting by the New York Post, Thomas created an Instagram Story detailing how stunned she was by it all. "I woke up to an overwhelming amount of love and support from all of you," she wrote. "I can't thank you guys enough or begin to express how grateful I am." As much as Thomas might be in awe of the waves of new followers, it seems she got her start on social media, and will continue to harness it for her future.