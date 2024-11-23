Kylie And Jason Kelce's Big Family Announcement Is Sure To Excite Their Fans
Kylie and Jason Kelce are adding another member to the family. She shared the big news in an Instagram post on November 22, 2024, and although their fans are sure to be thrilled by the pending arrival of a new baby girl, the couple's existing three daughters have mixed feelings, to say the least. Kylie shared an adorable photo of Elliotte smiling, Wyatt holding her hands over her ears, and Bennett crying. "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each girl feels about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!" she captioned the pic.
Rumors have been swirling of a pregnancy since last year, but Kylie shot them down in a July 2024 TikTok. She said she'd initially chosen to ignore them but felt she couldn't remain silent anymore. She explained that it made her angry when people speculated on such a sensitive subject. And it became clear why after Kylie opened up on a devastating pregnancy loss she suffered before giving birth to Wyatt, their oldest child, in October 2019.
Soon after announcing that a new Kelce was waiting on the sidelines, Kylie shared another TikTok referencing the previous denial. As the original played to "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain, "famous last words" flashed up on the screen, followed by video of their daughters lining up for the Instagram photo, wearing "big sister" sweaters.
The Kelce family has mixed feelings about the news
Thankfully, Kylie and Jason Kelce are more than ready and prepared for another addition to the family team. And things are undoubtedly made easier — and much cheaper — by the fact that it's another girl. Not that the couple needs to worry about cost, given that Jason and Kylie have millions to spend on diapers and onesies. Still, every cent counts. "We're rotating through clothes we bought for our first daughter now to our youngest, so we have gone through a lot of hand-me-downs," Kylie told New York Magazine's The Strategist in June 2024. "We still have some packed up, just in case there ends up being a fourth."
Following 13 seasons playing for the Philadelphia Eagles, Jason retired from the NFL in March 2024. The center was in tears when he announced he was hanging up his cleats, sharing that he was proud of his achievements and "the legacy I have left behind." Still, Jason can now focus all his energy and time on being a dad, something he truly relishes.
Jason spoke about the importance of parenthood in an NFL TikTok posted in March. "I think one of the best things a person can be in this world is a father," he said. "A father who is present, loving, devoted, just may be the greatest gift a child can ask for in our society."
The Kelce family's future looks bright
Anyone who's watched the Amazon documentary "Kelce" will likely have noticed that there are a few weird things about Jason and Kylie Kelce's marriage. The drunken first date, lack of romance, and bizarre anniversary gifts all make for an unconventional union. Still, there's no doubt that they're totally in love, and there's no disputing their devotion to their kids and each other.
Jason praised Kylie in his tearful NFL retirement speech in March 2024. He said it was love at first sight and immediately knew they would be together forever. Jason credited Kylie with his career success and thanked her for being his biggest cheerleader throughout. "Every accolade I have ever received has come with her in my life," Jason admitted. "She has brought the best out of me through love, devotion, support, honesty, intelligence, and, of course, the swift kick in the a*s from time to time."
Meanwhile, despite the evident sadness accompanying the end of his time playing in the NFL, Jason appears to be looking forward to his future with as much happiness as he reflects on his past. "[Kylie] has also given me three beautiful girls and a life that increasingly brings me more fulfillment off the field than it does on," he said.