Kylie And Jason Kelce's Big Family Announcement Is Sure To Excite Their Fans

Kylie and Jason Kelce are adding another member to the family. She shared the big news in an Instagram post on November 22, 2024, and although their fans are sure to be thrilled by the pending arrival of a new baby girl, the couple's existing three daughters have mixed feelings, to say the least. Kylie shared an adorable photo of Elliotte smiling, Wyatt holding her hands over her ears, and Bennett crying. "I feel like we captured a very accurate representation of how each girl feels about getting another sister. At least Ellie, mom, and dad are on the same page!" she captioned the pic.

Rumors have been swirling of a pregnancy since last year, but Kylie shot them down in a July 2024 TikTok. She said she'd initially chosen to ignore them but felt she couldn't remain silent anymore. She explained that it made her angry when people speculated on such a sensitive subject. And it became clear why after Kylie opened up on a devastating pregnancy loss she suffered before giving birth to Wyatt, their oldest child, in October 2019.

Soon after announcing that a new Kelce was waiting on the sidelines, Kylie shared another TikTok referencing the previous denial. As the original played to "Man, I Feel Like a Woman!" by Shania Twain, "famous last words" flashed up on the screen, followed by video of their daughters lining up for the Instagram photo, wearing "big sister" sweaters.