Kylie Kelce Opened Up About Her Devastating Pregnancy Loss

Some may remember that in early-to-mid-2024, both Jason and Kylie Kelce rubbished reports that they were expecting their fourth child. However, while Jason's comment alluded to the ridiculousness of the reports, Kylie included a heartbreaking reason for why she felt so strongly about unverified reports on pregnancy in general. That is, she'd lost a pregnancy in the past.

Taking to TikTok, Kylie said, "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season, stating that I am pregnant. I'm not." Kylie went on to add that the last time she had been pregnant was in early 2023. She and Jason announced the birth of their third "little lady" in February that year. That wasn't all, though. Kylie added a tragic detail she and Jason had previously kept private. "I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat ... So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly," she said.

With that in mind, Kylie urged reporters not to share pregnancy news unless it was absolutely verified — and ideally, until after the parents had shared the news themselves. "This is not a topic that anyone needs to be 'first' on reporting. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready," she implored. A fair request, if ever there was one!