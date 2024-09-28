Kylie Kelce Opened Up About Her Devastating Pregnancy Loss
Some may remember that in early-to-mid-2024, both Jason and Kylie Kelce rubbished reports that they were expecting their fourth child. However, while Jason's comment alluded to the ridiculousness of the reports, Kylie included a heartbreaking reason for why she felt so strongly about unverified reports on pregnancy in general. That is, she'd lost a pregnancy in the past.
Taking to TikTok, Kylie said, "I have had a number of articles written about me since the middle of last football season, stating that I am pregnant. I'm not." Kylie went on to add that the last time she had been pregnant was in early 2023. She and Jason announced the birth of their third "little lady" in February that year. That wasn't all, though. Kylie added a tragic detail she and Jason had previously kept private. "I had a miscarriage before Wyatt. I went in for my 13-week ultrasound, there was no heartbeat ... So I do not take getting pregnant or trying to get pregnant lightly," she said.
With that in mind, Kylie urged reporters not to share pregnancy news unless it was absolutely verified — and ideally, until after the parents had shared the news themselves. "This is not a topic that anyone needs to be 'first' on reporting. Let the parents say it when they're good and ready," she implored. A fair request, if ever there was one!
Jason Kelce made fun of the pregnancy rumors
Though Jason Kelce has never spoken about the miscarriage himself, he made no secret of the fact that he found the pregnancy rumors surrounding his wife to be bizarre at best. The comment came in a conversation he and his brother Travis Kelce had on their shared podcast, "New Heights." The brothers had been discussing how things were taken out of context and completely twisted by the media in what he called "the rush to get things out there." A comment that sounds very similar to the one made by his wife.
Expanding on the rumors, Jason quipped dryly, "Kylie, apparently, is pregnant with our fourth child. It's a boy ... in this made-up universe. Thank you, thank you." Of course, that prompted a playful response from his brother. "What? No way!" said Travis, known to have a close relationship with his sibling. Taylor Swift's boyfriend stirred the pot, too, jokingly asking his brother if the nonexistent child was conceived during Kylie Kelce's solo trip to Milan for the city's Fashion Week. "If she got pregnant in Milan, we've got some things to answer here," Jason quipped before he and Travis erupted into giggles.
Jokes aside, it's possible Jason feels just as strongly about incorrect pregnancy reports as his wife does. After all, losing a pregnancy was a tragic experience for Jason, too. We'd say time will tell if he ever addresses the rumors in a more serious way, but we hope the couple is never put in a position where they have to debunk false pregnancy announcements again. We're sending the Kelces love.