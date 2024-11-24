We Removed Ariana Grande's Upper Body Tattoos & She Looks So Different
Ariana Grande has gone on quite the journey during her rise to fame. Along the way, the actress and singer has picked up quite a collection of tattoos as keepsakes. So, naturally, we gave her upper body a digital makeover to see what she would look like without the ink.
Some of her tattoos have already disappeared under mysterious circumstances — like the butterflies on her arm — while others have been covered up for obvious reasons. Most notably, two of her major tattoo redesigns were to pave over matching pieces the "Thank U, Next" singer got with ex Pete Davidson. While fans obsess over the meanings behind Ariana Grande's tattoos, the "Wicked" star seems too busy adding to her collection to explain.
With over 60 tattoos in all shapes, sizes, and colors, Ariana Grande is creating a living map of her life, leaving just enough breadcrumbs for fans to decode the hidden meanings. The "Yes, And?" singer's constant accrual of new ink got the best of our curiosity, and we wanted to see what she would look like without the tats. Since she only has a handful of pieces on her legs and ankles, we figured the most drastic transformation would be to remove Grande's tattoos on her upper body — from her arms and hands and even her neck and ears. The genius photo editors at Nicki Swift worked their magic. Here's what she looks like.
Ariana Grande looks completely different without her tattoos
Without her tattoos, Ariana Grande looks like an absolute demure goddess. Sans ink, the "Eternal Sunshine" singer looks a little younger and a bit lost and sad. Not having the tattoos to distract the eye, we're forced to look at her face, and as youthful and exuberant as Grande may be, there's a deep sadness in her eyes. Considering all the tragedies Grande has gone through, it's no wonder she wants to distract herself and others from them. Plus, the meanings behind many of Grande's tattoos are deeply personal, memorializing what she's been through along her path to stardom — and commemorating making friends along the way.
While on the 2024 press tour for "Wicked," Grande and costar Cynthia Erivo have opened up about their friendship, which happens to include a few matching tattoos. So far, the two have gotten matching palm tattoos that say "for good" and touch when they hold hands. Grande and Erivo also got heart tattoos on the back of their legs, signifying their characters, Elphaba and Glinda. They also have matching poppy flower tattoos.
Beyond the ones she shares with Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande has added an early illustration of Glinda the Good Witch to her hand. Judging by how much fans have loved the "Wicked" press tour, it's clear Grande has equally adored her time in the musical. Here's hoping she keeps adding to her tattoo collection — and doesn't have to cover them up!