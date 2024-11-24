We Removed Ariana Grande's Upper Body Tattoos & She Looks So Different

Ariana Grande has gone on quite the journey during her rise to fame. Along the way, the actress and singer has picked up quite a collection of tattoos as keepsakes. So, naturally, we gave her upper body a digital makeover to see what she would look like without the ink.

Some of her tattoos have already disappeared under mysterious circumstances — like the butterflies on her arm — while others have been covered up for obvious reasons. Most notably, two of her major tattoo redesigns were to pave over matching pieces the "Thank U, Next" singer got with ex Pete Davidson. While fans obsess over the meanings behind Ariana Grande's tattoos, the "Wicked" star seems too busy adding to her collection to explain.

With over 60 tattoos in all shapes, sizes, and colors, Ariana Grande is creating a living map of her life, leaving just enough breadcrumbs for fans to decode the hidden meanings. The "Yes, And?" singer's constant accrual of new ink got the best of our curiosity, and we wanted to see what she would look like without the tats. Since she only has a handful of pieces on her legs and ankles, we figured the most drastic transformation would be to remove Grande's tattoos on her upper body — from her arms and hands and even her neck and ears. The genius photo editors at Nicki Swift worked their magic. Here's what she looks like.